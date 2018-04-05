Brazil's top court rules that ex-president Lula Silva can be jailed

Brazil's judges voted on Thursday to reject former Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plea to avoid prison.

After over 10 hours of the session, there were six votes against the habeas corpus and five for it, reported. The deciding vote was cast by court

With the habeas corpus denied, Lula can be arrested any time, which will prevent him from participating in the 2018

He is facing accusations of corruption and money laundering and is alleged to have received an apartment for favouring certain companies in contracts. However, Lula denies owning the apartment.

Lula was found guilty and sentenced to prison for nine-and-a-half years in 2017.

On January 24, an appeals court rejected a motion to overturn his conviction for money laundering and accepting bribes. The court also stiffened his initial sentence, increasing it to more than 12 years.

According to Brazilian law, after being found guilty by the appeals court, the former can be arrested and made to start serving his sentence before all avenues of appeal are exhausted.

However, Lula's defence contested the ruling, saying arresting a defendant prior to all appeals hurts the principle of presumption of innocence. The lawyers requested that the former be allowed to remain free until all appeals are heard.

