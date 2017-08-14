Charlottesville violence: Hundreds rally against white supremacists in LA

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in downtown on Sunday afternoon, protesting supremacists violence in Virginia the day before.

Holding black placards with slogans like " Silence Consent", the demonstrators gathered outside city hall to condemn and violent incidents occurred in on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The violent incidents that occurred in claimed the lives of three people while around twenty were injured.

The rally was launched by Refuse Fascism Organisation, a New York-based activist group who has dozens of offices all around the country.

Michael, a young African-American girl of the organisation, delivered a speech on stairs to the front door of city hall, calling on people to take action fighting against KKK and fascism in the US.

"We are standing against fascism, we are standing with people all of the world, we should give our hands to ourselves," Michael said.

"I am here today to stand solidarity with peace movement and everyone who opposes racism, supremacy and all the thing that is not neither KKK or our president stand for," Jeff Share, a middle age demonstrator aid.

A rally staged by nationalists in turned violent on Saturday.

After hours brawls between the pro-rally far-right figures and anti- protesters, a sport car ploughed into crowd against the rally, killing a 32-year-old local woman and injuring 19.

On Saturday night, hundreds of people chanting against supremacists gathered in front of Police Department and blocked traffic in downtown LA for about half an hour.