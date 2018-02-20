Chicken shortage results in shut down of over 700 KFC stores in UK

US fast-food chain said today it had shut hundreds of UK stores as German delivery supplier left them short of fowl and customers without their "fried chicken fix". said that more than 700 of its 900 UK-wide chicken shops had been forced to close since the weekend, while others were offering a downsized menu or shorter opening hours. "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems -- getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex," said in a statement. "We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. "We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix -- we're really sorry about that," the company added. said in a separate statement that it was working to resolve the problem.