China flexes naval muscles; holds live-fire drill in Taiwan strait

held live-fire drills in the Strait on Wednesday but dismissed the exercises as "routine" after expected large-scale naval manoeuvres failed to materialise.

had announced the drills last week, further ramping up tensions following stark warnings against any independence moves by the self-ruled island which sees as its sovereign territory.

Vessels had been told to avoid a certain area off the Chinese mainland's coast, triggering speculation that a flotilla spearheaded by China's sole would take part in the exercise.

But Taiwan's defence ministry said Wednesday that the drills only involved land-based artillery conducting "routine" shooting practice.

has yet to release any information about the drill, which Chinese authorities had said would run until midnight, without giving any details about which military equipment or personnel would be involved.

" deliberately released fake information to exaggerate it, to make it sound huge when in fact it's small," Taiwanese said.

"It's the cheapest way of verbal intimidation and sabre-rattling," Chen said, adding that such exercises had been held every year since 2007, except for last year.

The drills coincided with Taiwanese Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Swaziland, one of Taipei's few remaining allies. China's Affairs Office had said Monday that the drill was "an action to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our motherland".

Relations between and have deteriorated since Tsai came to office in May 2016, largely because she has not embraced the position that and are one country. sees the democratically-governed island as a renegade part of its territory to be brought back into the fold and has not ruled out reunification by force.

has also been angered by Washington's arms sales to protested last month after signed a bill allowing top-level US officials to travel to

switched diplomatic recognition from to in 1979 but maintains trade relations with the island and is its main weapons supplier.

Tsai's is traditionally pro-independence and her is a

Chinese warned in a speech on March 20 that "all acts and tricks to separate the country are doomed to fail". That same day, China's sole operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, sailed through the Strait.