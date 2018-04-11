Chinese solar power illuminates govt administrative building, Nepal's PMO

Making further inroads into Nepal, has set up a generating system which is now illuminating the famous - the government's main administrative building complex which also houses the Prime Minister's Office.

had in January donated over 32,000 generating systems to to enhance its domestic capacity and to provide to communities, who had been without power since the devastating 2015 earthquake.

Under the China-aided Solar Photovoltaic Project, solar panels have been installed on the roof of 21 buildings of the which included the Prime Minister's Office, the and the Ministry of Energy, among others.

The project, which started in November 2016, was completed in 14-months time.

One megawatt generated through solar panels have started illuminating the central administrative offices from yesterday, officials said today.

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli and Chinese to Nepal, yesterday jointly inaugurated the generating system installed at the central secretariat of the

Oli stressed that the was important and crucial for the mountain country like for the modernisation of agriculture and the operation of small and large scale industries.

"It is necessary for to end dependence on traditional sources for needs. Though we are rich in water resources, sole dependence on hydropower is costly. Thus, we are focusing on renewable energy," the said.

" is important for the mountainous country like in terms of efficiency and cost. I am thankful to for the construction of this solar photovoltaic project in a short period of time and hopeful that this project can work as a model project for other areas," Oli was quoted as saying by the China's state-run news agency

The power generated by the around Rs 600 million project would be linked to the national grid, according to officials.

Oli said that once such programmes were expanded to other places, it could help boost development in the country.

is very useful for the geographically diverse country like Nepal, the said adding that such projects of mutual benefit would take Nepal- bilateral relations to a new height.

and have agreed to start technical works to build a cross-border railway link via to boost connectivity. Apart from these, has become part of Beijing's ambitious Border and Roads Intiative.

The Chinese said that cooperation between and was for the development and prosperity, and the launch of the solar light project was the latest example.

"I hope that this project will become a model project for to expand supply channels, strengthen supply security and realize green development," Yu said.

"The has been engaged in efforts to help realise development and will continue to provide assistance and support within its capacity the economic and social development of the country," the Chinese was quoted as saying by