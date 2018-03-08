Donald Trump denies affair with adult star Stormy Daniels, says White House

-
The American people were aware of this, voted for the President. I don't have anything more to add," she said. Reached for comment yesterday, Clifford's current attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Cohen, through his own attorney, Lawrence Rosen, has made further attempts to enforce the order and caution Clifford that she is subject to damages if she talks about Trump, NBC reported. "We do not take kindly to these threats, nor will we be intimidated," Avenatti said. In a statement Rosen said, an arbitration judge found that Daniels' "had violated the agreement and enjoined her from, among other things, filing this lawsuit... We intend to pursue our recourse in the arbitration as agreed to by both parties and continue to categorically refute the claims alleged by (Daniels) and her counsel." Avenatti soon issued another statement. "First of all, it does not appears as if (Trump) was even a party to the arbitrations (Daniels) is referring to. How can you win something you're not even a part of? Secondly, claiming that Trump 'won' at arbitration when there has been no hearing, no notice to (Daniels), no opportunity given to her to respond, and no decision on the merits, is completely bogus," he said. The New York Times and NBC news reported late last night that Trump's lawyer secretly obtained a temporary restraining order last week to prevent Daniels from speaking out about her alleged affair with him.
