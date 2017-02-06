Google, Uber, Twitter, Netflix & FB band up to challenge Trump travel ban

The Trump administration could soon be facing another legal spoiler with Google, Facebook, Uber, Twitter, and other prominent tech companies planning to file a legal brief opposing the President's travel ban, reported the Washington Post while citing people familiar with the issue.

However, the report said that Apple, Amazon, and were not party to the brief.

Citing sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the report said that Pinterest, Yelp, Square, Reddit, Kickstarter, Github, Glassdoor, Box, Mozilla, Dropbox, Twilio, Zynga, Medium, Pinterest, and Salesforce were some of the other companies which could be backing the filing. The filing was still being finalised as of Sunday.

The Washington Post accessed a draft of the filing, which said that President Donald Trump's entry ban – which targeted individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries, barring them from entering the US for at least 90 days, and suspended the US refugee programme – was discriminatory. The amicus brief, the report added, is expected to be filed with the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The possible legal challenge comes at a time when, on Sunday, a federal appeals court rejected a request by the Justice Department to immediately restore President Trump’s targeted travel ban, deepening a legal showdown over his authority to tighten the nation’s borders in the name of protecting Americans from terrorism. In the legal back and forth over the travel ban, the United States District Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco said a reply from the Trump administration was due on Monday.

The administration was fighting Seattle federal judge James Robart's decision on Friday that imposed a nationwide, albeit temporary, halt on Trump's travel ban order.