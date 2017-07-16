Hacker leaks emails of US State Department's Russian affairs official

A hacker known as 'Johnnie Walker' has leaked emails of a senior U.S. State Department intelligence official involved in Russian affairs.

The hacker leaked a batch of private correspondence of a U.S. State Department intelligence official, who has been particularly interested in the Russian media and affairs and reshuffling, the Today reported.

The emails from a hacked non-governmental account over a two-year period were sent to "an unknown number of recipients but there is absolutely no information on who exactly was among the recipients."

In a letter announcing the alleged hacking, Johnnie Walker said that the leak provides ample evidence for establishing the fact that there exists "agenda formation in many countries worldwide, especially where the situation is insecure."

The sender also reportedly claimed that the U.S. State Department official was in contact with various intelligence agencies, including the CIA, as well as "mainstream media, NGOs, and funds."

The alleged victim holds "a senior position in the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research".

Apart from the name of the hacker's target, the content of the letters has not been published in the Western media. Russian newspaper Kommersant, however, claims it has access to the files.

