In an interview with GQ magazine conducted by Caity Weaver, Dwayne Johnson
aka The Rock
said running for President was a "real possibility". What started off as a joke in the cover story seems quite real as Dwayne believes he's meant for a higher office. What makes it more interesting are a number of quotes from the same interview published on Wednesday, which strongly suggest that the former pro wrestler intends to take a real shot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
The story weaves itself from an earlier interview in a November article by Vanity Fair's Paul Chi in which Johnson said, "I wouldn't rule it out," when asked about a presidential run. Continuing in the same vein, The Fast and Furious star said: "A year ago it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think. Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful. I didn't want to be flippant."
Expressing his opinions on the decisions taken by present US President, Donald Trump, he said,"I'd like to see a better leadership. I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. If there's a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I'm not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it."
Johnson added that it's high time to make a “snap judgment” when it comes to national-security decisions.
The highest grossing actors of Hollywood made headlines minutes after the interview was published. A sample of people gushing over this news on Twitter
His latest interview indicates 'President Rock' is a possibility
The 'sexiest man alive of Hollywood' made headlines minutes after the interview was published
The 'sexiest man alive of Hollywood' made headlines minutes after the interview was published
In an interview with GQ magazine conducted by Caity Weaver, Dwayne Johnson
aka The Rock
said running for President was a "real possibility". What started off as a joke in the cover story seems quite real as Dwayne believes he's meant for a higher office. What makes it more interesting are a number of quotes from the same interview published on Wednesday, which strongly suggest that the former pro wrestler intends to take a real shot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
The story weaves itself from an earlier interview in a November article by Vanity Fair's Paul Chi in which Johnson said, "I wouldn't rule it out," when asked about a presidential run. Continuing in the same vein, The Fast and Furious star said: "A year ago it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think. Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful. I didn't want to be flippant."
Expressing his opinions on the decisions taken by present US President, Donald Trump, he said,"I'd like to see a better leadership. I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. If there's a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I'm not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it."
Johnson added that it's high time to make a “snap judgment” when it comes to national-security decisions.
The highest grossing actors of Hollywood made headlines minutes after the interview was published. A sample of people gushing over this news on Twitter
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU