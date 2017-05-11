His latest interview indicates 'President Rock' is a possibility

In an interview with GQ magazine conducted by Caity Weaver, aka said running for President was a "real possibility". What started off as a joke in the cover story seems quite real as Dwayne believes he's meant for a higher office. What makes it more interesting are a number of quotes from the same interview published on Wednesday, which strongly suggest that the former pro wrestler intends to take a real shot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue





The story weaves itself from an earlier interview in a November article by Vanity Fair's Paul Chi in which Johnson said, "I wouldn't rule it out," when asked about a presidential run. Continuing in the same vein, The Fast and Furious star said: "A year ago it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think. Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful. I didn't want to be flippant."

Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck..https://t.co/JpkZ4w1eh3 — (@TheRock) March 25, 2016

Expressing his opinions on the decisions taken by present US President, Donald Trump, he said,"I'd like to see a better leadership. I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. If there's a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I'm not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it."

Johnson added that it's high time to make a “snap judgment” when it comes to national-security decisions.

The highest grossing actors of Hollywood made headlines minutes after the interview was published. A sample of people gushing over this news on Twitter





If runs in 2020 free Versace shirts, Gucci sunglasses, alligator loafers and belts, Rolexes, gold wrist bracelet and catchphrases — Jodeci fan account (@AcidxTariq) May 10, 2017

Liberals are so insane, they're excited to hear is having delusions of grandeur thinking he might run for president in 2020

PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY