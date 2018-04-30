Kabul Attack: ISIS double blasts kill 8 journalists, 11 children; updates

At least eight journalists among 29 people killed in a double suicide attack in Kabul Monday, including a famed photographer who had written of the dangers of reporting in the Afghan capital. The journalists died when a bomber disguised as a TV cameraman detonated a second bomb at the site of an earlier explosion. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. A militant on a motorbike carried out the first explosion at 8 a.m. in the Shashdarak area in Police District 9 which houses the offices of Afghanistan's intelligence service, the Defence Ministry, NATO and a number of foreign embassies, prompting journalists to rush to the scene, the Afghan media reported.

A second explosion took place about 20 minutes later as a second attacker, disguised as a cameraman, detonated explosives at the site of the initial blast, targeting journalists and rescue workers at the scene, said Kabul police chief Daoud Amin. Eight journalists and four police officers were among the dead, Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish told the BBC. French news agency Agence France Presse confirmed that its photographer Shah Marai was among the dead.

Forty-nine people were injured in the two explosions and were taken to hospitals, Tolo News cited the Interior Ministry as saying. The militant group said the intelligence services headquarters had been the target. Afghan President Asharf Ghani condemned the twin blasts. "Attacks targeting innocent civilians, worshippers inside the mosques, national and democratic processes, reporters and freedom of speech all are war crimes," according to a statement released by the Presidential Palace.

Afghanistan has seen a spate of attacks this year. Last week, six people, including two Afghan soldiers, were killed when a car bomb exploded in Afghanistan's Helmand province. On April 22, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration centre in Kabul, killing 60 people.

Top 10 developments of Kabul twin attack by ISIS

1) US Ambassador John Bass tweeted: "I condemn today's terrible (and) reaffirm our commitment (to) stand with the Afghan people in their fight for peace (and) security across Afghanistan. We mourn for those murdered, including the brave journalists who stand for truth in the face of violence."



I condemn today’s terrible #KabulAttack & reaffirm our commitment 2 stand w/ the #Afghan people in their fight for peace & security across #Afghanistan.We mourn for those murdered, including the brave journalists who stand for truth in the face of violence:https://t.co/Gp4EgDAX5d — John R. Bass (@USAmbKabul) April 30, 2018

2) First blast: The first blast happened at around at 8 a.m. local time in the Shashdarak area of the city, where the US embassy and Afghan government buildings are located, prompting journalists to rush to the scene.





ALSO READ: Double Kabul suicide bombing kills 25, including eight journalists

3) 2nd blast: The second explosion came as the attacker, posing as a cameraman, detonated explosives as journalists huddled around the scene.





Kabul attack: A man cries at a hospital after he lost his Journalist son in explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP/PTI

2) AFP journalist killed in the blast: Shah Marai died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital. In a tweet, the Global News Director, Michele Leridon, honoured Marai for his "extraordinary strength, courage and generosity" and praised his "consummate professionalism" and "sensitivity" during his 15 years covering the Afghan conflict for AFP. He leaves behind six children, including a newborn daughter, AFP said. The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AFJSC) said eight journalists were killed in Kabul, the worst toll for media workers in a single attack in the country.





#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.

He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018

3) 11 children killed: A suicide bomber in a vehicle attacked foreign military forces in the southern province of Kandahar, killing 11 children studying in a nearby religious school, police said.





ALSO READ: AFP photographer killed in Kabul blast

4) Attacker 'pretended to be reporter': In Kabul, Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said the suicide bomber who attacked journalists, appeared to have posed as a media worker and blew himself up where reporters and rescue workers had gathered.

“We know that a suicide bomber pretended to be a reporter. He showed his press card and stood among journalists before blowing himself up,” Danish told Reuters.





ALSO READ: Kabul-Baghlan blasts, attack on Afghans' democratic rights: India

5) Spate of attacks in Afghanistan: On Saturday, at least six persons were killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan's Helmand province. At least six persons were killed, as a Taliban suicide bomber blew an explosive-laden car next to a military base in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Saturday. Two Afghan soldiers were amongst the killed and a woman was among the civilians killed.





Kabul attack: Victims in double explosions lie on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP/PTI

6) Afghan Taliban announced fresh offensive on Wednesday: The Taliban launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of calls for the militants to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks. Operation Al Khandaq -- named after a famous seventh century battle in Medina in which Muslim fighters defeated "infidel" invaders -- will target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters", a Taliban statement said. The Taliban said the offensive was partly a response to US President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan announced last August, which gave US forces more leeway to go after insurgents.

7) Taliban attacks killed 11 troops, policemen on April 24: Taliban killed at least 11 Afghan soldiers and policemen in western Farah province. The Taliban there targeted the local police security post in the province's district of Jaghatu.





Let the world know what #Afghanistan is going through everyday! Civilians and journalists bodies are pilled up in the heart of #Kabul. #KabulBlast Photo by #ZabiKarimi pic.twitter.com/D9KEnFpXSG — Omaid Sharifi (@OmaidSharifi) April 30, 2018

On days like this, truth sucks. Truth hurts.

Yes it's true, and confirmed. Our friend, the great photographer Shah Marai, is among the dead of the second Kabul explosion this morning.

He was doing his job, like he had over two decades. — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) April 30, 2018

This is @shahmarai 's Twitter profile photo, it shows he is being interviewed about Journalist Deaths in #Afghanistan on @BBCWorld TV. But now he is one of them... For years he had documented Afghanistan conflict, now he is victim of yet another cruel bombing in #Kabul RIP. pic.twitter.com/IEisZuiqrj — Suhrab Sirat (@SuhrabSirat) April 30, 2018

Kabul attack: A wounded man looks at the site of double explosions, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP/PTI

8) on April 22: Last week, the death toll in the suicide attack on a voter registration centre in Kabul increased to 69 and the number of injured to 120. 69 people died and 120 were injured in a suicide attack on a voter registration centre in Kabul on April 22. Among the dead were 27 women and two police officers, with the bodies of the latter initially being taken to police hospitals, delaying their inclusion in the overall tally. The voter registration centre is situated in a district with a large population of the Shia minority Hazara community, often targeted by the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had denied responsibility of the attack on Twitter.

The process of registering voters for October's elections began last week in Kabul and is set to continue in the coming weeks.