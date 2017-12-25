New UN sanctions an act of war, US will face the wrath: North Korea

The latest against are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against it, North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Sunday, threatening to punish those who supported the measure.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on on Friday for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined and and its earnings from workers abroad.

The seeks to ban nearly 90 per cent of refined petroleum exports to by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and, in a last-minute change, demands the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 24 months, instead of 12 months as first proposed.

The US-drafted resolution also caps supplies to at 4 million barrels a year and commits the Council to further reductions if it were to conduct another nuclear test or launch another ICBM.

In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States was terrified by its nuclear force and was getting “more and more frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on our country”.

The new resolution was tantamount to a complete economic blockade of North Korea, the ministry said.

“We define this ‘sanctions resolution’ rigged up by the and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our Republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region and categorically reject the ‘resolution’,” it said.

“There is no more fatal blunder than the miscalculation that the and its followers could check by already worn-out ‘sanctions’ the victorious advance of our people who have brilliantly accomplished the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”, the ministry said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on November 29 declared the nuclear force complete after the test of North Korea’s largest-ever ICBM test, which the country said puts all of the United States within range.

Kim told a meeting of members of the ruling Workers’ Party on Friday that the country “successfully realized the historic cause of completing the state nuclear force” despite “short supply in everything and manifold difficulties and ordeals owing to the despicable anti-DPRK moves of the enemies”.

North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

South Korea’s foreign ministry told Reuters it is aware of the North Korean statement on the new sanctions, again highlighting its position that they are a “grave warning by the community that the region has no option but to immediately cease reckless provocations, and take the path of dialogue for denuclearization and peace”.

‘BALANCE OF FORCE’

The North Korean foreign ministry said its nuclear weapons were a self-defensive deterrence not in contradiction of law.

“We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the US,” it said.

“The should not forget even a second the entity of the DPRK which rapidly emerged as a strategic state capable of posing a substantial nuclear threat to the mainland,” it added.

said those who voted for the sanctions would face its wrath.

“Those countries that raised their hands in favour of this ‘sanctions resolution’ shall be held completely responsible for all the consequences to be caused by the ‘resolution’ and we will make sure for ever and ever that they pay heavy price for what they have done.”

The North’s old allies China and Russia both supported the latest

Tension has been rising over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, which it pursues in defiance of years of UN Security Council resolutions, with the bellicose rhetoric coming from both Pyongyang and the White House.

In November, demanded a halt to what it called “brutal sanctions”, saying a round imposed after its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 constituted genocide.

diplomats have made clear they are seeking a diplomatic solution but proposed the new, tougher sanctions resolution to ratchet up pressure on North Korea’s leader.