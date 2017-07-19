Now, iPhone users can secretly make emergency call using their fingerprints

In a bid to enhance security measures on iPhone, Apple has patented a that would allow users to secretly call using their fingerprints.

According to the patent published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the feature would allow users to call emergency services when a conventional method may not be practical, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The feature would look for a sequence of fingerprints or applied pressure to trigger a call which could be programmed to bypass the screen-lock authentication and may also send user's location to the authorities.

"The user may programme the electronic device to recognise input entered with a particular sequence of fingers, such as 'pinky-ring-pinky', as a command to make an emergency call," the patent was quoted.

This will keep the potential attacker unaware of device owner's action and additionally, the feature could pull live audio or video directly from the

The patent also includes a method that could erase or hide sensitive information of the user, the report added.

The patented technology, if realised, could be very helpful in improving individual's safety.

