Pakistan bans two charities linked to 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan's government has launched a crackdown on seminaries and health facilities run by the (JuD) and 2008 terror attack mastermind in

Following orders by the government, the administration took control of a seminary and four dispensaries run by JuD and its charity wing (FIF), newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The seminary was handed over to the Auqaf Department, which controls the religious properties, while the dispensaries were given to the

The action came after a high-level UN sanctions team visited in January to review progress against groups and individuals banned by the UN.

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of Al Qaeda, the Tehreek-e- Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FIF and

In January, the issued a notification to all companies, prohibiting them from donating money to the entities and individuals listed under the UN sanctions committee's consolidated list.

"The district administration teams have visited the seminaries but JuD has denied any link with the madrassas," a senior district told Dawn.

He said the government had taken control of madrassa Hudabia - which comprised a college, a school and a seminary - and started conducting an audit of its finances to check details of the funding and expenditures.

The said the government had directed the district administration to also check the details of students and teachers of the JuD-run seminaries as well as doctors and paramedical staff of the FIF dispensaries.

He said a similar operation would also be launched in Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum districts.

has come under intense pressure to act against terror groups after US Donald Trump, in his first tweet of 2018, announced cutting all further aid to on charges of "harbouring terrorists".