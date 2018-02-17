Qualcomm’s board said discussions with failed to persuade the chipmaker to sign off on a $121 billion takeover offer, making it more likely shareholders will get to decide on the fate of the deal. At the same time, said it found the meeting on Wednesday to be “constructive,” and that it would be open to further discussions. “The board remains unanimously of the view that this proposal materially undervalues and has an unacceptably high level of risk, and therefore is not in the best interests of stockholders,” said in a letter to Friday. shareholders are scheduled to vote on a slate of Broadcom’s nominees to the board at a meeting on March 6, giving investors the chance to effectively approve the proposal. If elected, the new directors would be able to override the current board’s opposition to the latest, sweetened offer of $82 a share. had agreed to the meeting in New York this week on the condition that comes ready to talk about a higher price and to explain better how it planned to get sign-off from government agencies around the world. Before the meeting between management, insisted that its increased offer was its best and final. shares were down less than 1 per cent to $65 at 10:06 a.m. while slid 1.1 per cent to $248.97. Aside from the offer price, Qualcomm’s reservations hinged around antitrust issues. While the board was pleased that seemed willing to divest assets beyond what it had initially proposed to avoid competition issues, complained that continued to resist agreeing to other commitments that could be expected from regulatory agencies. also declined to answer questions about the future of Qualcomm’s licensing business, making it difficult to know what antitrust measures might be required, said. also dismissed the Broadcom’s offer of an $8 billion break-up fee if the deal fails. The payment, "does not come close" to compensating shareholders for the risk of a botched deal, said. “Qualcomm’s board is open to further discussions with to see if a proposal that appropriately reflects the true value of shares, and ensures an appropriate level of deal certainty, can be obtained,” the company said. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan will now have to keep working to gather enough support for his assertion that he has a better idea of how to run a chip company than Qualcomm’s current team does. Qualcomm’s management has stuck to its strategy — one that was once pervasive in the $380 billion industry — that success is tied to investing heavily and working to expand into new areas. Tan has had an uninterrupted run of victories as he’s built one of the largest in the industry through a string of takeovers.

Investors have rewarded his ability to rapidly combine acquired and squeeze out more profit. His strategy is based on the belief that chip-industry growth has slowed, and therefore spending needs to be focused and restrained.