Royal Bank of Scotland to offshore more jobs to India: UK trade union

Bank has plans to cut 334 jobs

Reuters  |  London 

RBS
File photo of people walking past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London, Britain. (Photo: Reuters)

British lender Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 334 jobs and offshore more jobs to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The tax payer-backed bank plans to cut jobs within technology in areas including Finance Solutions, Risk Solutions, Natwest Markets Technology and Digital Engineering Services, among others, Unite said in a statement calling the cuts "unjustified".

"Unite cannot understand how RBS, which continues to be taxpayer backed, can justify hundreds more staff cuts and continue transferring important work out of the country," Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said.

"Unite has called on RBS to halt the offshoring announcements and impose a moratorium on the offshoring of jobs."

