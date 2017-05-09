Royal Bank of Scotland to offshore more jobs to India: UK trade union

British lender Royal of plans to cut 334 and offshore more to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The tax payer-backed plans to cut within technology in areas including Solutions, Risk Solutions, Natwest Markets Technology and Digital Engineering Services, among others, Unite said in a statement calling the cuts "unjustified".

"Unite cannot understand how RBS, which continues to be taxpayer backed, can justify hundreds more staff cuts and continue transferring important work out of the country," Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said.

"Unite has called on to halt the offshoring announcements and impose a moratorium on the offshoring of "