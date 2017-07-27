Russia signs deal to use Syria air base for 49 years

Russian President has signed into a protocol to an agreement with to deploy a Russian group at a base.

The protocol was signed into on Wednesday and ratifies the agreement signed by and which allows the Russian air group to use Syria's Hmeymim air base free of charge for 49 years with possible extension for another 25-year period, Xinhua news agency reported.

The document was posted on the Russian government's legal information portal.

The protocol to the 2015 Russian-Syrian agreement "aimed at establishing the legal framework governing the conditions for the location of the Russian group" was signed in on January 18, 2017.

Prior to being signed into by Putin, the protocol was ratified by both chambers of the

The Russian air group was deployed at Hmeymim from the end of September 2015 to help fight the (IS) and other at the request of Syrian President