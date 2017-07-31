Samsung's new LTE modem is capable of achieving 1.2 Gbps downlink speed

Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced on Monday, that it has developed an advanced (long-term evolution) modem technology capable of achieving whopping 1.2 Gbps

The modem achieves this by using (carrier aggregation) technology, which is dubbed as Cat.18. Carrier aggregation (CA) combines a given number of component carriers with various bandwidths, improving data transfer rates and network performance.

Earlier this year, the Exynos 9 Series (8895) SoC presented its Cat.16 modem with 1.0 gigabit (Gb) and the industry’s first 5CA support.

By increasing the aggregation capability from the previous model’s five bandwidths to six, the new modem technology from will offer faster data transfers.

The technology also supports 4×4 MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and higher-order 256 QAM (Quadrature amplitude modulation) scheme to maximise the data transfer rate.

The new modem will allow mobile device users to download a full-length movie in HD resolution within 10 seconds. Users will also be able to enjoy buffer-less video calls and mobile live-broadcasting.

“With the increase of high-quality online content services, the demand for high-performance modems continue to rise as well,” said Woonhaing Hur, Vice President of System LSI Protocol Development at Electronics. “The 1.2Gbps maximum with support highlights Samsung’s leading design capabilities and positions well for the upcoming 5G era.”

The new Cat.18 6CA-supported modem technology is expected to be in mass production by the end of this year.