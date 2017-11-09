JUST IN
Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation while visiting the kingdom

AFP | PTI  |  Riyadh 

Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

Saudi Arabia on Thursday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon "as soon as possible", days after Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation while visiting the kingdom.

A foreign ministry source, quoted by state news agency SPA, also called on Saudis not to travel to Lebanon because of "the situation" in the country, without elaborating.

First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 21:36 IST

