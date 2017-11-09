Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

-
Saudi Arabia on Thursday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon "as soon as possible", days after Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation while visiting the kingdom.
A foreign ministry source, quoted by state news agency SPA, also called on Saudis not to travel to Lebanon because of "the situation" in the country, without elaborating.
