Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

on Thursday urged its citizens to leave "as soon as possible", days after Lebanese prime minister announced his while visiting the kingdom.



A foreign ministry source, quoted by state news agency SPA, also called on Saudis not to travel to because of "the situation" in the country, without elaborating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)