Stephen Hawking's funeral at Cambridge church today; thousands expected

Thousands of people are expected to arrive in for the funeral of British physicist on Saturday at 14:00 according to a BBC report.

University is working with the police to supervise the area around Great St Mary's Church where the service is scheduled to take place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 500 friends and family are expected at the private ceremony. There will be no public access to the church because the funeral has been designated as a private service for family, friends and colleagues.

It is not known how big the crowds will be, but given Hawking's worldwide fame, sources in are predicting large numbers.

"The funeral service will be attended by his family, invited friends and colleagues," the university said in a statement.

"This is a private service and no-one without an invitation will be allowed entrance to the church before or during the funeral service.

"Police, council officers and event control officers will be on hand to assist the public in the areas concerned."



The ashes of the renowned physicist will be interred in Westminster Abbey here near the graves of ground-breaking scientists Sir Isaac Newton and Charles

In a statement released by the Abbey on Tuesday, the Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster, said it was a "fitting" tribute to the British scientist who passed away on March 14 at the age of 76, CNN reported.

"We believe it to be vital that science and religion work together to seek to answer the great questions of the mystery of life and of the universe," Hall said in the statement.

Isaac Newton was buried at the Abbey following his death in 1727, as was naturalist Charles a century and a half later in 1882.

The Abbey announced there would also be a service of thanksgiving in Hawking's honour later in the year, CNN said in its report.

Hawking died at his home in on March 14 at the age of 76, defying the predictions of doctors that he would pass away 50 years earlier.

Hawking, a legendary figure in the modern history of physics, is known for his work on black holes and relativity and has authored several best-sellers on science, despite being bound to wheelchair after contracting a motor neurone disease in 1963 at the age of 21.



He was born in Oxford, England, in 1942 on the 300th anniversary of the death of astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei.

Along with fellow physicist Roger Penrose, Hawking merged Einstein's theory of relativity with quantum theory to suggest that space and time would begin with the Big Bang and end in black holes.

He also published hugely popular books allowing readers to join him in probing the mysteries of the universe. His landmark "A Brief History of Time" sold more than 10 million copies.

He accomplished all this while suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurodegenerative disease which is usually fatal within a few years. He was diagnosed in 1963 at the age of 21.

Although his disease left him paralysed and using a wheelchair for mobility, Hawking said on his website he had tried not to let it affect the way he lived his life.

"I try to lead as normal a life as possible, and not think about my condition, or regret the things it prevents me from doing, which are not that many," he wrote on his website.

Following news of his death, his fellow scientists around the world paid tribute to Hawking, with Neil DeGrasse Tyson saying he had left an "intellectual vacuum in his wake".

"But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure," CNN quoted the astrophysicist as saying on Twitter.