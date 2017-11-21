JUST IN
Technology stocks boost Nasdaq to record high

The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,821.71

Reuters 

Nasdaq
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.06 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,524.39. The S&P 500 gained 8.57 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,590.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,821.71.
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 21:05 IST

