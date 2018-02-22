Terror funding: Saudi, China, Turkey blocked US move against Pak at FATF

China, and - the three close allies of have joined hands to block a move by the to place on an terror-financing watch list, a US media report said today. While has claimed a victory of sorts, the US was working behind the scenes during the ongoing meeting of the (FATF) so as to take action against the country which it believes has not acted against terrorist financing and the implementation of the resolutions. which first reported about the development said this was one of the "rare disagreements" between and the administration of Saudi Arabia, it said was acting on behalf of the (GCC). The report said the US is still trying for the FATF to take a decision on this by today. yesterday claimed it had foiled US-led efforts to place it on a terror financing watch-list after the country was granted a three-month reprieve by the Paris-based watchdog FATF. The FATF, a global body that combats terrorist financing and money laundering, met in amid reports that the US with support of some European allies was trying to place on a list of countries that financially support terrorism. "The officials said the US effort, which included pressure on the Saudis, raised the possibility of a fresh vote on action against as soon as Thursday.

The Pakistanis were scrambling to shore up support," the WSJ report said. Noting that the is angry with Pakistan's inadequate efforts to combat terror groups, the daily said the US has sought to ratchet up pressure on Last month, it froze some USD 2 billion in security assistance to The US says is not taking action against terror groups like the Haqqani network and the has denied those allegations. China, Pakistan's all-weather ally, has repeatedly blocked efforts by India, the US and the UK to designate a terrorist under the being added to the "list of countries deemed 'high risk' for doing too little to curb terror financing," would have a financial implication for the country. As a result of this inclusion, banks, other lenders and companies seeking to do business with could rethink financial ties, putting a damper on its already struggling economy, the daily said. The FATF meeting is expected to continue till tomorrow. Yesterday, US said the FATF is expected to take a decision by today on adding to the 'grey list' of countries not doing enough to comply with terrorist-funding regulations.