Time magazine wanted me to be the 'Person of the Year'; I declined: Trump

called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The magazine named 'Person of the Year' in 2016, following his shocking victory over

"It's a great honor. It means a lot," said at the time. "To be on the cover of as the person of the year is a tremendous honor," reported the Hill.

Time defended the controversial decision by saying the award is given to "the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year".

Time began conducting a reader poll for its Person of the Year competition earlier this month.

Trump's tweet came in the backdrop of an online readers' poll that shows being outperformed by singer and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz for this year's honor.

Voting on the reader's choice poll ends on December 3.

This year's winner will be announced on December 6.

