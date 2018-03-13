US govt records $215 bn budget deficit in Feb as revenues fall, outlays up

The had a $215 billion budget shortfall in February as into the government's coffers fell and outlays increased, the said on Monday.

That compared with a of $192 billion in the same month last year, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the Treasury recording a $216 billion deficit last month.

The deficit for February was not affected by timing-related transactions.

The deficit for the fiscal year, which began in October, was $391 billion, compared to a deficit of $351 billion in the same period of fiscal 2017.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit for the fiscal year to date was $448 billion, compared to an adjusted total of $390 billion for the prior fiscal year.

A combination of tax cuts passed by the late last year and an increase in government spending agreed in early February are set to add to the nation's budget gap with $1 trillion annual deficits on the horizon.

There were four consecutive $1-trillion deficits under former But they resulted from a historic financial crisis, a recession and stimulative spending.

Last year's annual fiscal deficit was $666 billion.

Receipts last month totalled $156 billion, down 9 per cent from February 2017, while outlays stood at $371 billion, an increase of 2 per cent from the same month a year earlier.