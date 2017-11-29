JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

North Korean ballistic missile lands in the Sea of Japan: US

Bali volcano: Airport closed for third day as changes detected at Mt Agung
Business Standard

Victoria becomes first Australian state to legalise voluntary euthanasia

The Australian Parliament does not have the same power to repeal the laws of states such as Victoria

AP/PTI  |  Canberra 

Passive euthanasia gets a lifeline from govt
Representative image

An Australian state parliament has legalised voluntary euthanasia 20 years after the country repealed the world's first mercy-killing law for the terminally ill.

The final vote in the Victorian parliament today means that doctor-assisted suicide will be allowed in Australia's second-most populous state since mid-2019.


Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who became a euthanasia advocate after his father died of cancer last year, said the reform showed compassion.

Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first jurisdiction in the world to legalise doctor-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients. But the Australian Parliament overturned that law in 1997 after four people had been helped to die.

The Australian Parliament does not have the same power to repeal the laws of states such as Victoria.

First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 08:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements