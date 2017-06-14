Virtual reality can conquer real pain

Despite all efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, the crisis continues to destroy lives and contribute to the growing gap in life expectancy by income and education in the US. But it appears that some relief may come from an unexpected source: Anyone who thinks is just a sideshow for gamers should pay close attention to the stunning results it is achieving in the medical world.

A game called SnowWorld — in which patients throw at snowmen while virtually immersed in a white, snow-covered environment — has been used for more than 20 years to relieve the pain experienced by burn victims, and it’s been surprisingly effective. As David Rhew, the chief medical officer at America, recently explained to me, the promising results from burn management have led to broader use of in an array of medical settings, including the type of chronic pain that leads to opioid abuse.

In one trial at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles involving 100 patients experiencing significant chronic pain, half the patients played a 15-minute game called Pain RelieVR, in which the patient tries to shoot balls at moving objects in an immersive 360-degree environment. The other half were shown an ordinary video of relaxing nature scenes.

Sixty-five per cent of the patients experienced pain relief, compared with 40 per cent in the control group, and the change among the game players was more substantial. seems to do more than a two-dimensional movie to shift the brain’s experience in a way that helps patients

handle pain.

To be sure, this study involved only a brief experience, and it did not randomly assign the patients to each group. But other studies of in chronic pain management are showing similar results. The conclusion of a review done several years ago remains true today: “ has consistently been demonstrated to decrease pain, anxiety, unpleasantness, time spent thinking about pain and perceived time spent in a medical procedure.”

Perhaps the most remarkable medical results from involve spinal cord injuries. In a small study of eight Brazilian patients who were paralysed below the waist, researchers used virtual reality, a robotic suit and tactile limb feedback to train the subjects’ brains to develop alternative neural pathways to the affected limbs. After a year, all of them experienced some improvement, and half were upgraded from full lower-body paralysis to partial. (None of these patients were able to walk independently, but they were closer to being able to do so. One patient could move her legs by herself while supported by a harness.)

There’s some concern that virtual reality, if used to treat opioid addicts, might become the focus of new kind of addiction, but even so, it wouldn’t be as deadly as the very real one we currently face.