Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board in April

said billionaire investor has decided to retire from the company’s board following the end of his term in April to reduce travel commitments. HJ Heinz, backed by Buffett’s and Brazil’s private equity firm 3G Capital, acquired Kraft Foods Group in 2015 to create one of the biggest food and beverage in the world. is Kraft Heinz’s biggest shareholder with 26.7 per cent stake as of December 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. Last week, the maker of Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup reported disappointing fourth-quarter results, a sign of continued pressure on processed food makers as more Americans opt for healthier meals. In the last few years, Buffett, 87, has shed many of his non-Berkshire responsibilities.

Last month, he gave two top executives Ajit Jain and Gregory Abel greater oversight of Berkshire’s operating businesses, cementing their status as the front runners to succeed Buffett atop the conglomerate.