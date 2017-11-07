Woman who showed middle finger to Trump's motorcade gets fired

JUST IN
TV station in Afghan capital Kabul attacked, explosion and gunfire reported
ANI  |  Virginia 

The woman cyclist, whose picture went viral after she gave United States President Donald Trump's motorcade the middle finger, has been fired.

Juli Briskman, was cycling through Sterling, Virginia last month when the U.S. President and his motorcade, en route to his golf course, passed her.

She responded by sticking up her middle finger as they zoomed past.

Her one-fingered salute had been captured by photographer Brendan Smialowski, working for Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images, reported the Telegraph.

This has now cost the 50-year-old marketing executive her job.

According to the reports, Briskman told her bosses at Akima, a government contractor, that she was the woman in the photo.

On Halloween she was fired, and escorted from the building, with her bosses saying they wanted her to "be professional".

"I wasn't even at work when I did that," she said. "But they told me I violated the code of conduct policy."

Briskman, mother to two teenagers, was unrepentant, however.

"I'd do it again," she said.
First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 13:47 IST

