YouTube shooting: Shooter Nasim Aghdam identified in California; 10 updates

A woman opened fire with a 9 mm handgun at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday, wounding three people before shooting herself dead as employees of the Silicon Valley tech company fled into the surrounding streets, authorities said.

Police did not identify the suspect or say what might have motivated the shooting at YouTube, a video-sharing service owned by Alphabet Inc's Google which employs nearly 2,000 people at the San Bruno, California offices.

The woman approached an outdoor patio and dining courtyard on the campus around lunchtime and began to fire before entering the building, police said.



The San Jose Mercury News, citing a law enforcement source, said that she was targeting her boyfriend due to a domestic dispute.

A U.S. government security official told Reuters there was no known connection to terrorism.

ABC News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the suspect was 35 to 40 years old, and lived in Southern California.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanked the police and first responders for their efforts.

"There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. Susan Wojcicki and I are focused on supporting our employees and the community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support," he tweeted. headquarters is located some 30 miles (50 kilometres) from the main Google campus in Mountain View.

Here are the top 10 developments around the headquarters shooting where the assailant committed suicide after injuring several people:

1. Woman who allegedly carried out shooting is identified by police





The person who allegedly shot at least three people at YouTube's campus on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, according to senior law enforcement officials. The woman, who was 39 years old, is believed to have carried out the attack because of a domestic dispute, officials said. The authorities said terrorism did not appear to be a motive at this time.

The shooter used a 9 mm handgun.

Aghdam, who authorities say last lived in the San Diego area, had previously claimed in a video that "discriminated and filtered" her content, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police chief Ed Barberini of San Bruno city, 19 km from San Francisco, said the suspect, a female shooter, appeared to have shot herself after injuring multiple people at the campus of the facility.

"We did locate a victim with what we believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Barberini. "It's a female, but the investigation is still ongoing before we can put all the pieces together."



2. Google issues statement on the shooting: Google, the parent company of YouTube, issued a statement, saying that "We continue to actively coordinate with local authorities and hospitals. Our security team has been working closely with authorities to evacuate the buildings and ensure the safety of employees in the area".

3. 4 injured in the shooting: "We have a 32-year-old female who is in a serious condition, a 27-year-old female in a fair condition, and a 36-year-old male in a critical condition," KPIX 5 TV quoted Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, as saying.

The shooting took place in an outdoor cafe at the campus in San Bruno in the US, which houses at least 1,700 employees.

4. More shooters hiding? Police are still searching the building to look for another possible shooter.

5. US President's thoughts with those aggrieved: US President Donald Trump said, "our thoughts are with everybody involved". In a tweet, Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting at the headquarters.

"Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved," he tweeted.





6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanks police: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of parent company Google, said: Earlier this afternoon, while our employees were having lunch, we received reports of an active shooter at in San San Bruno. Law enforcement and our Security team worked to evacuate the buildings and prioritize the safety of everyone there,

The best information we have is that the situation is contained. We are very actively monitoring and working with local authorities and hospitals. It's with great sadness that I tell you - based n the latest information - four people were injured in this horrific act of violence. We're doing everything we can to support them and their families at this time.

I'm grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes. I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe.

I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.

Let's everyone come together now to support Susan and the team.

-Sundar





Employees recounted frantic scenes as they fled the headquarters of the Google-owned video sharing service near San Francisco, with one saying he saw blood on the floor as he escaped.

"We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was an earthquake," employee Todd Sherman tweeted.

Sherman said that as he headed for an exit "someone said that there was a person with a gun," and added, "at that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter."

Sherman's tweets continued: "I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peeked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front."

Another employee, Vadim Lavrusik, tweeted: "Active shooter at HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Later, Lavrusik said he had escaped to safety.

Witnesses reported helicopters on the scene as well as police SWAT teams.





8. The incident follows the Maryland shooting and Florida shooting: Last month, the US witnessed 19th shooting of 2018 in a school. More than 40 “active shooter” episodes in schools have been recorded in the United States since 2000, according to F. B. I. and news reports. The shootings have become common enough that many schools, including Douglas High, run annual drills in which students practice huddling in classrooms behind locked doors. Valentine's Day 2018 turned into a Day of Carnage for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle on Wednesday. The attack killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen.

9. Number of US citizens backing gun control rises: The number of US citizens who want more gun control is growing, an NPR/Ipsos poll said. Three-quarters of Americans said gun laws should be stricter than they are today, up from 68 per cent in a October 2017 survey following the Las Vegas shooting, Xinhua cited the latest poll as saying. The poll also found widespread bipartisan support for gun-control policies, including expanding background check for all gun buyers (94 per cent), adding people with mental illnesses to the federal gun background check system (92 per cent), raising the legal age to purchase guns from 18 to 21 (82 per cent), banning bump stocks (81 per cent), banning high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (73 per cent) and banning assault-style weapons (72 per cent).

10. 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control in USA

Hundreds of thousands of protesters rallied in Washington DC on March 25, calling for stricter control on guns, more secured schools, and an end to gun violence.

Carrying signs with slogans including "Never Again", "Am I Next?", protesters gathered in Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue that connects the Capitol Hill and the White House.

The rally "March For Our Lives" was held after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an assault rifle in a high school in Parkland, state of Florida on February 14, Xinhua reported.

The shooting has revived a national debate over gun controls, as many are concerned that mass school shootings are becoming alarmingly common. Meanwhile, more than 800 similar events were held in cities across the country the same day, including such cities as Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Parkland. While the White House 'applauded' the historic "March for Our Lives" rally, there was no word on it from Donald Trump.



