IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Kolkata to face Rajasthan in battle for survival today

In the 49th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Dinesh Karthik-led buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a charged-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Ajinkya Rahane will clash with each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR and Rajasthan Royals RR will look to outshine one another in their bid to secure a playoff spot in today’s IPL match. Both and are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the playoffs. While KKR are placed fourth on the Vivo IPL points table owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), RR are moved to fourth spot (NRR -0.347) after RCB defeated KXIP in 48th match of

The fate of two teams are hanging in balance and a loss in the today’s IPL match may virtually sound the death knell for one of the two teams.

were slow to get off the blocks and almost put themselves out of reckoning before some individual brilliance from England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler catapulted them back into reckoning. Against Mumbai Indians, Buttler racked up his fifth consecutive IPL fifty -- a feat previously managed only by Virender Sehwag -- while his team picked up their third back-to-back win. Even a week ago, Rajasthan, who won the inaugural IPL in 2008, were on the verge of elimination. But Buttler's unbeaten 94 ensured the not only win but also improve their net run rate by reaching the target of 169 with two overs to spare. Matching Buttler's exploits with the bat, West Indian bowling all-rounder Jofra Archer has been in fine form for RR. In the last game, the 23-year-old removed Suryakumar for 38 and Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in successive deliveries, much like what Andre Russell did for Kolkata against Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals would, thus, bank heavily on Buttler and Archer to deliver the goods. Australian opener D'Arcy Short has disappointed Rajasthan, mustering just 116 runs in his seven innings this season, at an average of 16.42. Skipper Rahane made a good-looking 37 against Mumbai and joined hands with Buttler in an important 95-run stand for the second wicket, but his form has been a concern, managing single-digit scores in his last three innings before this.

Coming to the hosts, bounced back in style after succumbing to a 102-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Down after back-to-back defeats, bounced back with a bang, posting the fourth highest total of the IPL -- 245/6 -- to down Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs in their last match. There were many positives for KKR from that game. Karthik continued to lead from the front with a belligerent 23-ball 50 while Sunil Narine smashed a 36-ball 75. There were important contributions from Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell as well, and end-overs cameos from Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Russell was excellent with the ball too and so was Prasidh Krishna who grabbed two wickets. With his exploits with both bat and ball, Narine has emerged as the most valuable player for KKR and the Trinidadian will once again look to play a key role. Narine's battle with Butler will be one of the key contests of the game. Skipper Karthik has quietly done his job in the batting and averages a healthy 46.37 (371 runs) and he too will eye a good show with the bat tomorrow. Nothing much separates the teams in terms of head to head (7-7) count and it seems another mouth-watering contest might be on the cards.

KKR playing 11 probables in today’s IPL match: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi or Prasidh Krishna, Javon Searless, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla



Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11 probables in today’s IPL match: Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi



The Rajasthan Royals’ captain Ajinkya Rahane has been hitting the ball brilliantly too, though he will be disappointed that he couldn’t finish off the previous match. Sanju Samson is another of the Royals’ in-form batsmen, and his team will need him to convert starts to a big score – just like he did when he scored the impressive 92 not out against RCB. Time is fast running out for Ben Stokes. Jos Buttler has been sensational since being promoted to the role of the opener; the Englishman has hit a purple patch– scoring half-centuries in his last five innings, and bettering his career-best score thrice in that period. In these last five matches, Buttler has scored 48.4% of the Rajasthan Royals’ runs. In only two outings, Jofra Archer has collected two 3-wicket hauls to become the Rajasthan Royals’ most successful bowler this season. The 23-year old has bowled lively pace, shown good control and has been impressive with the new ball and at the death. Using K Gowtham to open the bowling has been a very smart move by the Royals; the Karnataka all-rounder has been by and large economical and has dismissed some big names in the opposition. Gowtham’s wickets this season include Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales.

Kolkata Knight Riders players who might make an impact in today’s IPL match (KKR vs RR): Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Dinesh Karthik are identified as KKR’s key batsmen. Lynn has had his difficulties against the spinners, but he has applied and shown the intent to persevere till he has the opportunity to feast on the quicks. Robin Uthappa has struck the ball crisply, but he is yet to convert his starts to big innings. KKR vice-captain has five scores of 30 or more, yet his highest score is 48. Dinesh Karthik, as has been the case with him right through his career, brings with him a sense of purpose and urgency whenever he walks out to bat. The Kolkata Knight Riders spin trio have been able to hold their own, though the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium have not been as supportive as they would have liked. Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, and Kuldeep Yadav have together picked more wickets as compared to fast bowlers and likely to repeat the same in IPL today’s match. The expectations of the spin trio will be a tad higher also because of the opposition’s poor record against the slower bowlers.

What Jacques Kallis said ahead of today’s IPL match (KKR vs RR): Kolkata Knight Riders may not have been consistent so far in this year's IPL but chief coach Jacques Kallis believes it's a matter of playing two good games which can seal a playoff berth for them. The Dinesh Karthik-led side lost two back-to-back matches to Mumbai Indians but revived their campaign by posting this season's highest total of 245/6 in an away match against Kings XI Punjab. The win means KKR's fate is hanging in balance with two more rounds left in the round-robin league. "Destiny is still in our hands. If we play two good games of cricket, we are through to the playoffs and that's what we are interested in. It's about taking one game at a time and play well tomorrow," Kallis told reporters on the eve of their match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

We have the confidence to beat KKR, says Rajasthan Royals pacer Kulkarni: Rajasthan Royals pacer Dhawal Kulkarni expressed confidence that his team can beat Kolkata Knight Riders riding on the momentum of registering three back-to-back victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). Royals kept alive their play-off hopes by beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets with two overs to spare on Sunday night. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will face two-time champions KKR at the Edens Gardens in today’s IPL match. "All the games are crucial for us. Maybe, in the next game we've got a good chance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. With the momentum that we've got, I'm sure we'll be able to do that," said Kulkarni.

Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 1.2 million for slow over-rate: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been penalised Rs 1.2 million for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals thumped the defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, thanks to England batsman Jos Buttler (unbeaten at 94) for his fifth consecutive half-century in It should be noted that it was Rahane's first breach of the IPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses this season. "As it was his team's first offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Rahane was fined Rs 1.2 million," the IPL release said.

Here is how KXIP and RCB compare head to head in IPL matches played so far:



Overall:



Matches – 16, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 7, Rajasthan Royals won – 9



At the Eden Gardens:



Matches – 5, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 4, Rajasthan Royals won – 1

