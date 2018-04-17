In the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI), winless in the tournament so far, will aim to score their first points by beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in today’s match to be played at Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams, with several explosive batsmen, are yet to find their feet in and would be keen to gather some momentum with a victory at Wankhede.

Currently at the bottom of the Vivo IPL points table, Mumbai Indians have lost all the three matches they have played. First, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat MI in the season opener, then Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them, and in the latest, Mumbai lost to Delhi Daredevils.

The batting department of Mumbai Indians failed in the first two games, and when that clicked, bowlers seemed to have lost their tune. So, in order to change their fortunes in the today’s match, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will have to be careful about many small things on the ground. In the today’s match, they would like to turn the tables around with some good performance towards the end, as Mumbai lost all three of its encounters so far in the last over.

Meanwhile, RCB, which started off on a losing note away from home to Kolkata Knight Riders, brought their campaign on track immediately with a convincing victory over Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru. However, they later lost a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After the pace trio's profligacy, RCB need to set right their bowling woes as Mumbai Indians possess a strong batting line-up that threatened to score over 200 in their previous game before the Daredevils bowlers restricted them a whisker shy of that threshold. So, to register their second win, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to set their bowling combinations right. Apart from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowler has risen to the occasion so far.

On the positive side, the return to captain Virat Kohli's form in the previous match was encouraging for RCB. Kohli struck a quickfire 57. With a batting line-up boasting the likes of Brendon McCullum, Kohli and AB de Villiers, no target will look insurmountable for the visitors, and three-time champions MI will be aware of that.

Mumbai Indians batsmen who can make an impact in today's match: against RCB: Mumbai Indians will hope that the dismal run of the captain must end after a dismal show in all the three matches that MI has players. With Evin Lewis and Surya Kumar Yadav, who came to open the innings in the last match against DD, at the top of the batting order Mumbai Indians are hoping to get a perfect opening stand in today's match. Ishan Kishan is playing really well at number three and Mumbai Indians will hope that he must continue his brilliant form against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Surya Kumar Yadav opened the innings for MI in the previous match and gave Mumbai Indians a brilliant start.

Mumbai Indians bowlers who can make an impact in today's match against RCB: In the bowling department, Mumbai Indians has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman, the two bowlers first made name for themselves in the T20 format. Both the quicks were off-colour in the season opener but came into their own in their later spells in the match against Among the bowlers, rookie leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been brilliant in the two games. Mayank Markande came good in the first two matches but failed to deliver the same performance against Delhi Daredevils.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen to look for in today's match: RCB has some quality batting-- Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock and Ab de Villiers and Brendon McCullum -- in their top order. But Brendon McCullum's at the top of the batting order is a concern for RCB after his successive failure. Royal Challengers Bangalore must rope in Colin de Grandhomme in place for McCullum and must replace Pawan Negi for Parthiv Patel to open 7the innings. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers will strengthen the middle order. While Quinton de Kock's 45 against Kings XI Punjab will give him the required confidence. The inclusion of Colin Grandhomme will strengthen the lower middle order of Royal Challengers Bangalore, which looked brittle.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to look for in today's match: Umesh Yadav, who struck thrice in an over in the match against Kings Xi Punjab, has gone for plenty against Rajasthan Royals as Sanju Samson hit him all across the Chinnaswamy stadium. He appears to be pumped up, has run in hard and has bowled quick in the two matches so far and took 5 wickets. After giving too many runs in the first match, RCB's duo spinners-- Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sunder-- enhanced their performance in the match against KXIP and will look forward to taking wickets for RCB in today's match. When every bowler was thrashed all over the park it is Yuzvendra Chahal who took 3 wickets but failed to restrict the run flow.

Adam Milne replaces Pat Cummins in Mumbai Indians: New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has replaced injured Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins in the Mumbai Indians squad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Milne has been signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Pat Cummins for the IPL 2018, a media release from the IPL said. Milne has represented New Zealand in 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20 Internationals. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier. He will wear jersey no. 20 for the Mumbai Indians, it said.

What Virat Kohli Said after losing the game against Rajasthan Royals: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli admitted to having misread the Chinnaswamy track that turned out to be a batsman's paradise rather than being a slow turner during their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. "Our thinking today was that the pitch is going to behave slower, but we were surprised because the ball came on to the bat nicely in first innings. We did not think that it was going to be a 200-plus run wicket, but it happened. That's T20 for you," Kohli said after the match.

How Kieron Pollard surprised media on the eve of the match: Stung by three straight defeats, Mumbai Indians' burly all-rounder Kieron Pollard sought advice from the media, asking if they could help the beleaguered outfit in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the Indian Premier League. "Three games in a row, we have lost in the last over. If you guys have any idea to tell us how to get over the line, if it happens again, you guys obviously know a lot of cricket, so, give us an idea of what to do," Pollard asked scribes on the eve of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Krunal Pandya has been able to keep AB de Villiers quiet in the IPL: he has conceded just 33 runs off 32 balls and dismissed him four times in four innings.

Since 2015 in the IPL, Virat Kohli has scored just 230 runs off 193 balls against left-arm pace, at a strike rate of 119.2. Mitchell McClenaghan has dismissed Kohli four times, and has conceded just 19 runs off 28 balls.

Pollard has managed to score 45 runs off Chahal at a strike rate of 150 but has been dismissed by the tweaker thrice in 30 balls. Pollard has enjoyed playing against RCB scoring 450 runs - the most for him against an opponent (SR 166.67).

21Mumbai Indians won: 13Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 8Mumbai Indians: 4Royal Challengers Bangalore: 3