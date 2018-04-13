IPL 2018: Will RCB open its account against KXIP at home ground today?

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, (RCB) will look to get their act together in the eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) against Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjabat their home ground in Bengaluru. RCB had lost their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while KXIP had won theirs versus Delhi Daredevils because of an explosive, record-breaking knowck by K L Rahul.

Playing at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kohli's RCB will look to open its account in this season of IPL, while KXIP will try to strengthen its position at the league stage with more points. Both KXIP and RCB, besides Delhi Daredevils, have yet to win an IPL title in the 10 editions that have taken place since before the present one. need to change some of their tactics in today's match to get on to the winning ways. Despite having the firepower in the batting line-up, RCB has not yet been able to score big.

RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and Nitish Rana removed AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over. won their first game of the season against Delhi Daredevils on the back of Rahul's feat of fastest IPL fifty in just 14 balls.

In today's game, RCB will be expecting some fireworks from Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. Meanwhile, Kohli would want to step up his game and play some good shots to make things easier for McCullum and de Villiers. In the match against KKR, skipper Kohli, surprisingly, was seen playing second fiddle to the duo of McCullum and de Villiers; he scored 31 off 33 balls in an uncharacteristically slow innings.

Punjab, on the other hand, are coming into the match with their tails up, having started the season on a resounding note by beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. Local player K L Rahul, who scripted victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, will be seeking to repeat the show while playing at home.

Here are a few things you need to know about today's match between vs to be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



batsmen who can make an impact in today's match against Kings XI Punjab: Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are the three batsman that are capable of destroying the opposition on their day in the RCB line-up. Each of the three have a liking for the Chinnaswamy Stadium surface too and the Bangalore crowd would be expecting sixes and fours from Kohli, de Villiers and McCullum.

batsmen who can make an impact in today's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore: After scoring IPL fastest fifty in 14 balls expectations from KL Rahul is quite high and he will be keen to take toll of the short boundaries of Chinnaswamy Stadium, his domestic home ground. Karun Nair is another inform batsman in the who will try to take confidence from his 33-ball fifty knock against Delhi Daredevils. KXIP have been boosted by the arrival of Aaron Finch, who has joined the team after his wedding. Then there is Chris Gayle, who has over the years destroyed several bowling attacks at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and will be itching to get a hit.

RCB bowlers who can make an impact in today's match against KXIP: In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav and Woakes would like to continue their form as they shared five wickets between them. Much was expected from the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar but they did not weave any magic, claiming just one wicket for 77 runs in 56 balls. But Chahal will try to get back his form taking confidence from his last year's performance at Chinnaswamy stadium as he picked 35 wickets in the 27 IPL matches he has played at the venue. The in-form New Zealand quickie Tim Southee might get a chance to swing his arms, considering his reputation as one of the best new-ball bowlers in international cricket.

KXIP bowlers who can make an impact in today's match against RCB: Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up the prized wickets of Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant, along with Mohit Sharma. In the opening game, Ravichandran Ashwin, who marshalled his resources brilliantly, showed that he had developed good control over the leg-breaks and got the landing right too.

Brendon McCullum has become only the 2nd player to score 9,000 T20 runs: Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has joined one of cricket's most exclusive clubs by becoming the second player in the history of the game to reach 9000-run mark in Twenty20 cricket. The 36-year-old, who only plays in franchise T20 cricket now, achieved the feat during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) four-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens. Needing only eight runs to reach the milestone, McCullum went on to smash quick-fire 43 runs off 27 balls to reach on a total of 9,035 runs in the format at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 137.81.

What Mandeep Singh said after RCB's loss to KKR in their opening match: Mandeep, who struck an 18-ball 37 to help RCB reach a challenging 176/7, acknowledged that they were caught off guard when Nitish was handed the ball and the part-timer delivered with rich dividends. "Nitish has bowled just one over till now but has succeeded in taking the big fishes (Kohli and de Villiers). I think it was a gamble from KKR and it worked out well for them," Mandeep told IANS over phone. "Narine has played quite a few important knocks against us. Our bowlers have a separate meeting where they will definitely discuss on strategies to tackle such surprises like Narine", said Mandeep Singh.

We know how to handle Gayle's blitzkrieg, Daniel Vettori has said ahead of today's match: head coach Daniel Vettori today said his team was pretty well equipped to handle Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle's explosive batting because they were aware of his strengths. "We probably won't anticipate playing against Chris tomorrow. But if he does, if any team knows how good he is that is RCB and what he has done for the team for a number of years. We are fully aware of his strengths and how we can handle him," Vettori said of Gayle who played for RCB earlier. Gayle did not play KXIP's last match against Delhi Daredevils. Hopefully, the team can also tackle K L Rahul who is in fantastic form and knows the conditions here pretty well, Vettori said. "KL is obviously in fantastic form in the first game and he knows these conditions. He missed all last year for us, it was sad not to see him perform (play at all) but he has gone away to KXIP and started exceptionally well. Hopefully, we can tackle him well," he said.

How RCB performed in their previous match against KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated by four wickets in their opening match of at the Eden Gardens. Put into bat, Brendon McCullum (43) and AB de Villiers (44) were the top scorers for Bangalore, while skipper Mandeep Singh (37) and Virat Kohli (31) too contributed with the bat as RCB posted a decent 176-7. In reply, Sunil Narine gave Kolkata Knight Riders a flying start with a 19-ball 50 and Nitish Rana (34) and new skipper Dinesh Karthik (35 not out) scored crucial knocks as KKR overhauled the target with 7 balls to spare. Earlier, part-time off-spinner Rana (2/11) and R Vinay Kumar (2/30) scalped two wickets each for KKR.

How KXIP performed in their previous match against DD: Opener KL Rahul blasted his way to a fastest ever half-century in Indian Premier League as a new look started their campaign on a resounding note defeating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin marshalled his resources admirably restricting Daredevils to a mediocre 166 for 7 on a placid track. The KXIP captain himself bowled a few leg breaks during his disciplined effort of 1 for 23 in 4 overs. The surprise package was Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb-r Rahman, who finished with 2 for 28 in 4 overs.

Team Head to Head



In the context of the IPL, Chris Gayle holds the record for the most runs scored by a batsman against one particular team; he scored 797 against However, this season, he will be sat in the KXIP dressing room after the franchise signed him up at the IPL Player Auction.

The record for the most runs scored by a batsman at a particular venue lies with Virat Kohli; he has scored 1874 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chris Gayle is second in that list, with an aggregate of 1538 runs at the same venue.

Matches played: 20won: 8won: 12