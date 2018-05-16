IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai face Punjab in crucial match today for playoff

In the 50th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) led by R Ashwin in a must-win game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI will be desperate for a win against KXIP to keep their playoff hopes alive when they square-off in today’s IPL match. With 10 points, the three-time champions Mumbai Indians are placed at the sixth spot in the Vivo IPL points table while their opponents are a spot ahead with 12 points in their kitty.

Just when MI's dream of making it to the final four was on the verge of getting shattered, the Rohit Sharma-led brigade came up with a spirited show to register a hat-trick of wins before faltering against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Mumbai Indians have to win both their remaining two matches to keep their chances alive for advancing to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians, with an excellent net run-rate, need to put behind the humiliation by the Rajasthan Royals and come out with all guns blazing against an equally jittery KXIP, who have lost their way in the second half of after starting strongly. MI's middle order was yet again exposed in the last game when their batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, failed miserably. Only Suryakumar Yadav has been among the runs on a consistent basis and MI would be pleased with the return to form of West Indian opener Evin Lewis. These two will be banked upon to provide an excellent start.

But they need the others down the order especially skipper Rohit to contribute big in today’s IPL match. Save his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore here, Rohit has failed to perform to his potential and MI need him in cracking form, backed up by the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal. Mumbai Indians' bowling too has been a worry. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and left arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will have to bowl cleverly to stop the rampaging K L Rahul and Chris Gayle from scoring big runs in today’s IPL match. All three may come up with a short-ball attack on the rival openers as Umesh Yadav showed with great success for RCB. The role of leggie Mayank Markande (14 wickets) will also be crucial along with that of Krunal Pandya to choke the run-flow in the middle overs during today’s IPL match at Wankhede.

On the other hand, despite being a place ahead, Kings XI Punjab lag behind Mumbai Indians in net run-rate. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side KXIP, who started their campaign on a rousing note, faltered in the business end of the league, losing five of their last six games. KXIP suffered their worst defeat of in their last outing when Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered them by 10 wickets, a game where both the batsmen and bowlers succumbed before Kohli's men. Kings XI Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Rahul and Chris Gayle as the duo have accumulated 558 and 350 runs respectively. KXIP openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in IPL 2018 and KXIP will hope that they must provide a great start in today’s IPL match again. Karun Nair has been inconsistent with 247 runs so far, while veteran Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

Kings XI Punjab will be relieved by the fact that Aaron Finch returned to form with a 34 & 26 during the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB, respectively. In the bowling department, Australian pacer Andrew Tye (20 wickets) and Afghan teenaged spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) have been brilliant. Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (eight wickets), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (six wickets) need to raise the bar against Mumbai Indians in today’s IPL match, after going wicketless against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) playing 11 probables for IPL match today: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) playing 11 probables for IPL match today: R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, David Miller or Marcus Stoinis or Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mayank Agrawal, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel



Here are a few things to know before the (MI vs KXIP) match to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash: Kings XI Punjab players who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (MI vs KXIP): KL Rahul and Chris Gayle make the engine room components of KXIP. The opening pair has seen the team off to solid starts regularly; they have been involved in six fifty-plus opening partnerships in the eight innings they’ve opened together. Rahul has taken his batting to another higher level; there is consistency, a certain elegance and class in the way he scores his runs, and sound temperament on display. The 26-year old has scored half-centuries in his last three innings, and looks to be batting the best he has in PL 2018. The two bowlers in the KXIP line-up who pose the biggest threat to the RCB batsmen are Andrew Tye and Mujeeb ur Rahman. While Tye is the current holder of the Purple Cap – with a tally of 20 wickets, Mujeeb has 14 wickets, and an outstanding economy of 6.99. Mujeeb delivered perhaps the ball of the season to dismiss Virat Kohli the last time these two teams met; that duel will be interesting to watch.

Mumbai Indians players who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (MI vs KXIP): Suryakumar is the only batsmen who played well in every game for Mumbai Indians (MI) and made a significant contribution. MI management will look forward to him to keep his going. Ishan Kishan too played some wonderful innings in the first few games of IPL 2018 but failed to continue his form and he must contribute with bat in IPL today’s match. Rohit Sharma returns to his favourite venue outside of home and will be desperate to get cracking with the bat. After a rusty start of the 1PL 2018, Jasprit Bumrah looked in great control in the previous match while Pandya has improved his death bowling skills. The Mumbai Indians will expect their pace trio of Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya to do the bulk of the damage with the ball. Hardik, with 16 wickets against his name, leads the pack at the moment, while Bumrah and McClenaghan have 12 wickets apiece.

MI has backed Kishan as he is talented, says Aditya Tare: Mumbai Indians reserve wicket-keeper Aditya Tare today had words of praise for young Jharkhand stumper Ishan Kishan saying the stumper has enormous talent and that's the reason why the IPL defending champions have backed him. "He is pretty young. 19-20 years old and the talent that he has is enormous. That's the reason Mumbai Indians have backed him as the first choice," said the Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning captain ahead of MI's penultimate round robin game in today’s IPL match against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. "It is the start in his career, so it is a great opportunity for him playing for MI. A couple of games back he won a game for us, so it shows the amount of ability he has with the bat. This experience of playing all the games for a franchise like MI is going to help him going forward in his career," Tare told reporters. He also said that MI would be playing fearless cricket and the team knows that if they win their two games, they can still make it to the play-offs, although they have gathered only 10 points from as many games.

What Ashwin said about KXIP batting woes ahead of today’s IPL match (MI vs KXIP): After suffering a 10-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that the team has a problem in the batting department. Monday's defeat was the third consecutive defeat for Punjab. First they lost to Rajasthan Royals followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and then to Bangalore. In Monday's match, Bangalore completely dominated their opponents as after bundling out Punjab for a paltry 88 runs, the openers guided their side home without losing a wicket. "We have a problem with our batting. We are not one of the top champion sides to be very honest, we are one of those sides that punched above our weight in the first half of the competition," Ashwin said. "To be very precise, I did expect to find ourselves in such a situation, but not this much; probably thought we might have won one or two more games and probably reached 14 or 16 points. "Defending on this ground isn't easy. We perhaps made the mistake of trying to score more than the par score and thereby ended up losing wickets. We did not play according to the situation," he said.

I consider myself an all-format cricketer, says Karun Nair: Back in the Indian Test cricket team after more than a year, middle-order batsman Karun Nair says he is now working to become an all-format player in future. The 26-year-old Karnataka right-hander will replace Virat Kohli in the Indian team, which will take on debutants Afghanistan in Bengaluru from June 14-18. Captain Kohli will play for English county side Surrey during that time to prepare for the England tour later this year. Nair is currently playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018. "I am really excited to be wearing those whites again and representing my country has always been an honour and privilege. I am really looking forward to it," Nair told IANS. "I have worked really hard over the last one and half years. My form in the IPL and the way I have batted, I consider myself an all-format player and it's just about getting those opportunities and making the most of them," said Nair when asked about common perception that the Karnataka willower is a Test specialist. "It's just that finding a spot in the one day team is difficult. I need to do better to get those opportunities and I am on the right track. I will do everything I can with the bat to make sure I play all formats," he said. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE



India A selection a step closer to national team, says Krunal Pandya: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya today termed his selection in the India A squad for the tour of England as a "step closer" to realising his dream of playing for the senior team. It feels really good. Last year after the IPL, I got picked for the India A's tour of South Africa. It was a good tour for me. The ultimate dream is to represent India and that is still there, Pandya told reporters here when asked about his India A selection. And it is just one step closer to the senior team. I will try to give my best when I go there (to England) but right now this is an important stage of the tournament (in IPL). I want to do well for MI first and then I will see how it goes, the all-rounder noted. Krunal has scored 189 runs in 11 matches and bagged 11 wickets with his orthodox left-arm spin.

Now IPL-style Women's T20 Challenge like to be played in Mumbai on May 22: An Indian Premier League-(IPL) style women's T20 challenge match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22, ahead of the opening play-off game of the IPL. India internationals Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in a match that will showcase some of the most talented women cricketers. Leading stars from Australia, New Zealand and England will be in action as they join their Indian counterparts for this match. The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country following the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year. With an eye on growing this wave, the BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament. Speaking about this T20 Challenge game, Rajeev Shukla, Chairman, IPL, said, "Even as IPL continues to roll like a well-oiled machine, over the last couple of weeks, efforts were made to put in place a similar structure for women cricketers. We were in talks with several Boards and I am pleased with the outcome. White Ferns captain Suzie Bates, attacking batter Sophie Devine, who holds the record for fastest half-century in women's T20Is, Australia's fine all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicket-keeper bat Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have confirmed their participation. Danni Wyatt and Daniel Hazell will add the English flavour." He further informed that the game will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and will be telecast live in India and across the world.