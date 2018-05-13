IPL 2018: Lewis, Hardik help MI score 168-6; dropped catches hurt Rajasthan

In the 47th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Mumbai Indians were off to a good start as openers Evin Lewis and Suryakumkar yadav made the full use of powerplay field restrictions by scoring 51 runs. A few chances went down and Evin Lewis changed gear to take on the bowlers. He hit Gopal for two consecutive sixes. MI were 79-0 after 9. Rohit Sharma scored agonden duck once again. Evin Lewis socred a brilliant 60. Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya failed to impress. However, Harkid Pandya's cameo of 36 helped MI put up 168-6 on the board. Rajasthan fileders did drop a few sitters in the filed. Samson took a blinder of a catch. Archer bowled decently and took 2 wickets. Rajathan will need 169 to win.

Here are the squads for both the teams:

Rajasthan Royals playing XI for today's match: Jos Buttler(w), D Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians playing XI for today's match: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah



Mumbai Indians innings update: Over by over

Over 1: Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis to open for MI. Krishnappa Gowtham to start for RR. Back to back boundaries for Suryakumar. MI: 14-0

Over 2: Dhawal Kulkarni is the new bowler, in the air, did not carry. Cracking short for four. Some swing, Yadav misses. Again on the off side. just one. Lewis hits in the air again, a doesn't carry, Archer reacted late. Full toss, Lewis fails to put it away. MI: 20-0

Over 3: Jofra Archer comes to the attack, good bounce for him. Very good ball. Wide down the leg side. Good ball to Lewis again. It was too high and Binny drops it. Poor approach to take a skier. MI: 25-0



Over 4: Kulkarni comes to bowl. Lewis misses to put away the full toss yet again. Huge appeal against Yadav. Turned down by the umpire. Flicked on the leg side for four, good looking shot. Nicely driven, runs saved on mid-on. Brilliant shot, almost hit Lewis at the non-striker end, goes for four. MI: 34-0

Over 5: Ben Stokes comes to the attack, Lewis slashes and goes for four as there is no slip. Tried to cut that one, missed. Another full toss, and Lewis fails to put it away. Slower full toss, Lewis fails to put it away. MI: 40-0

Over 6: Kulkarni continues, just one for Suryakumar. Fuller length ball, wide away from the off stump, Lewis fails to put it away. Good shot, four runs to Lewis. Chance of a run out, missed. Finally, Lewis puts a full toss away. MI: 51-0



Over 7: Shreyas Gopal is back, one run to Yadav. Good ball. Keeping a tight line. Just four runs from the over. MI: 55-0

Over 8: Jaydev Unadkat comes to the attack. One run to Lewis. Four runs to Yadav, over covers. Lofted in the air and no chance for anyone to stop that. Inside edge, lucky for Yadav it did not go to his stump. Good straight drive for one. One run to end the over. MI: 62-0

Over 9: Gopal continues, and Lewis sweeps him for a six, that was flat and powerful. Lewis steps out and hits it over the long-off for another six. Very well controlled and powerful stroke. Pushed for a single, overthrows, one more added. Played on the leg side for one. Yadav plays it for one. Single to finish the over. MI: 79-0



Over 10: Unadkat continues, brilliant four by Suryakumar, he is in fabulous touch. MI: 86-0

Over 11: Archer is back, Lewis cuts but it is well fielded. One run. Suryakumar pulls, and Unadkat takes a brilliant catch, Archer strikes. Suryakumar goes for 38. Rohit Sharma is the new man in and he is gone for a golden duck yet again. Bouncer to Rohit, he pulls hard and it goes straight to Undakat who takes it brilliantly. Archer is on a hat-trick. Ishan Kishan is the new man in. He plays a brilliant cover drive to deny Lewis the hat-trick. MI: 89-2

Over 12: Gowtham comes to bowl. Lewis plays two dots and takes a single. Dot ball to Ishan. Wide. Lewis hits over the bowler's head to reach fifty. MI: 98-2



Over 13: Stokes is back, one run to Kishan. Lewis makes some room to cut through to off side, gets just one. Single to Kishan as he pushed the ball on the leg side. MI: 102-2

Over 14: Kulkarni is back and Lewis hits a six over his head. Lewis tries to clear the fence on the off side and this time he is caught on well inside the boundary by Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. Appeal for run out, Safe. Mis-hit on the leg side by Kishan, yet goes for four. Just one this time. Hardik smashes it for four. MI: 119-3

Over 15: Stokes is back, Kishan hits it in the air, and Samson takes a wonderful catch. Kishan is gone, Krunal Pandya joins his bother. Dot ball. One run to Hardik. Wide. One run. MI: 123-4



Over 16: Archer is back, Hardik takes a single. Krunal takes a single as well. Another single off the short ball to Hardik. Pandya bothers dealing in singles. MI: 128-4 . Stokes is back, Kishan hits it in the air, and Samson takes a wonderful catch. Kishan is gone, Krunal Pandya joins his bother. Dot ball. One run to Hardik. Wide. One run. MI: 123-4 Over 17: Unadkat continues, two runs for Hardik. Quick single. Good bouncer to Krunal. Swing and a miss. Krunal hits high in the air, Gowtham takes it on the second attempt. Ben Cutting is the new man in. MI: 132-5 . Over 18: Archer comes to bowl his last. Wide. Dot ball. Single taken. Another single. Bouncer to end the over. MI: 136-5 . Over 19: Unadkat comes to bowl the penultimate over. Hardik hit over his head for a huge six. Slower one outside the of stump, Hardik hits it for four. 10 runs from two balls. This is not expected from Unadkat. Wide, Unadkat comes round the wicket. Another slower one, Hardik hits it for a six again. High in the air, falls in no man's land. Cuttings hit in the air, and Archer has dropped the sitter. Unadkat is devastated. Good bouncer to end the over. 19 came from it. MI: 155-5



For Mumbai Indians, it has been a dramatic turnaround after string of close defeats early in the The two back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders , especially their, would have boosted their confidence. Skipper Rohit has only one knock to cherish till now in — his match winning 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium -- but apart from that he has not performed up to his standard and he would be keen to notch up a big one in today’s IPL match. For MI, barring Evin Lewis, their batting has clicked in the latter half of Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life and giving MI a solid start time and again but he needs support from Lewis. The problem for MI has been that their middle order has been inconsistent, but the blazing half-century by rookie stumper Ishan Kishan would have given relief to coach Mahela Jayawardene. If Yadav, Rohit, Lewis, Ishan and JP Duminy go all guns blazing it would be difficult to stop them. Add to it the firepower of Ben Cutting and Krunal and Hardik Pandya, their batting can be most devastating.

After flying starts, MI often lose their way in the middle and their batters will have to make amends on this aspect if they want to have a shot at a play-offs berth. On the bowling front, young leggie Mayank Markande has been the find of the season and his role will be crucial if the likes of rampaging Jos Buttler and other Rajasthan batters are to be restricted in today’s IPL match. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Cutting and Krunal make for the MI's well poised attack and they will have to hit the deck right on Sunday. Again, an out of form West Indian Kieron Pollard is likely to sit out. Mumbai Indians had suffered five losses in their first six games in 2015 and then from there went on to clinch the title. They must be hoping they can turn the tables this time around too.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have had a stop-start kind of a season. Ten days into the IPL 2018, they were in the top half of the Vivo IPL points table, but gradually slipped to the bottom. Rajasthan Royal’s win against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings helped them lift off from the bottom of the table and has kept them alive in IPL 2018. The race to the playoffs is going to be fiercely contested, and RR need to capitalise on the momentum of the two wins behind them in today’s IPL match. For, Rajasthan Royals the form of opener Butler has been the biggest positive. But their out-of-form skipper Ajinkya Rahane will need to pull his socks up. Others like Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny and Rahul Tripathi need to chip in and aid Buttler. Englishman Ben Strokes is yet to live up to expectations and the costly price tag, and so is Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Krishnappa Gowtham is one player who made an impact in every game that RR won, also when the two teams last met in IPL 2018, it was Gowtham who played a cameo to win the match for Rajasthan Royals. The Rajasthan bowlers, who went for runs against the Chennai Super Kings, will have to get their act right, so that they can gave a fierce competition to Mumbai Indians.

It will be a do-or-die battle for both the teams and a win would certainly boost their chances of making to the play-offs.

India A selection a step closer to national team, says Krunal Pandya: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya today termed his selection in the India A squad for the tour of England as a "step closer" to realising his dream of playing for the senior team. It feels really good. Last year after the IPL, I got picked for the India A's tour of South Africa. It was a good tour for me. The ultimate dream is to represent India and that is still there, Pandya told reporters here when asked about his India A selection. And it is just one step closer to the senior team. I will try to give my best when I go there (to England) but right now this is an important stage of the tournament (in IPL). I want to do well for MI first and then I will see how it goes, the all-rounder noted. Krunal has scored 189 runs in 11 matches and bagged 11 wickets with his orthodox left-arm spin.

What Stephen Fleming said about Jos Butler knock against CSK: Losing team Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has praised Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler for his match-winning unbeaten knock, saying the English batsman was a class apart during their IPL game. Butler's superb 60-ball 95 not out guided Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling 4-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match. "We had a lot of plan for him (Buttler), left arm spin was one of them we were looking at but they did not work. Butler was a class apart on a difficult track. He batted through the innings. Had we got him earlier the result could have been different," Fleming said after his side lost by four wickets. Fleming said the team plan was to get Buttler and Ben Stokes out early but only one part was successful. "We got (Ben) Stokes early but could not get Buttler who settled down nicely, got the momentum in the first six overs. It was a great game of cricket which went to the wire. We could have done better but we were simply not good enough to capitalise on the chances we had," he said at the post-match press conference.

Kishan credits Rohit for backing him after ballistic show against KKR: Young Ishan Kishan, whose batting pyrotechnics played a part in Mumbai Indians massive win last night, has credited skipper Rohit Sharma for backing him despite his repeated failures. After some below-par outings, Kishan's day of reckoning finally came against KKR with the 19-year-old smashing a brilliant 62 off just 21 balls to help Mumbai Indians' cause. "Rohit bhaiya told me to just back yourself and attack. When your skipper and teammates are backing you, it's just about playing your natural game," Ishan said after MI thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 run. Picked up by MI for Rs 62 million (Rs 6.20 crore) after an intense bidding with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman struggled initially with three ducks, forcing his team management to drop him down in the batting order from no. 3 to 4.

Hardik 'pressure moment' player for MI, says Duminy: Heaping praise on India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy on Tuesday termed the Baroda all-rounder as "pressure-moment" player during the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pandya, last Sunday, starred with bat and ball to help Mumbai record their second win on the bounce against Kolkata Knight Riders (KK. "Those are type of players that we need specially at this time of the tournament where you kind of refer to them as pressure players or pressure moments (player) and you like those pressure moment players to step up and execute their skills to the best of their abibilty," South African Duminy told reporters.

BCCI treasurer raises questions about timing of IPL play-offs: The friction between Committee of Administrators (CoA) and principal office bearers of BCCI came to fore once again after treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry questioned the decision of advancing the timing of IPL play-off matches to 7 pm instead of the usual 8 pm start. The IPL Governing Council headed by Rajiv Shukla had decided that the matches during the business end of the tournament would start early. While CoA chief Vinod Rai in his reply to the treasurer said that the decision was taken in consonance with Shukla, the treasurer alleged it as an "ad-hoc decision making" process without confirming if other GC members are in concurrence or not. Rai said that since double-headers are not involved and prize distribution ceremony takes a lot of time, the 7 pm start looks practical. The treasurer however feels otherwise. "A decision such as this ought to have been taken well before the tournament started after proper consideration of all factors. We cannot really make up things as we go along as it is not a good practice in my view. It does give an impression of ad-hoc decision making. We are half a month away from the finals and we cannot be deciding on the timings right now," Chaudhry wrote in his mail to the CoA, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The team head to head ahead of today’s IPL match (MI vs RR)



Overall:

Matches – 17, Mumbai Indians won – 10, Rajasthan Royals won – 7



At the Wankhede Stadium:

Matches – 5, Mumbai Indians won – 4, Rajasthan Royals won – 1

