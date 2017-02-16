100 days of note ban: Markets recover lost ground, foreign outflows stem

Strong domestic buying and positive earnings in Q3 help market stabilise

Its 100 days of demonetisation and the stock have largely escaped. The 30-share currently is around 28,200 compared to 27,590 just before the government’s decision to recall 500 and 1,000 demonetisation notes–86 per cent of currency in circulation. Similarly, the 50 index, which had closed at 8,544 on November 8, today is at 8,730 while the broad-based BSE 500 index is at 11,895, slightly above the pre-demonetisation level of 11,646.



Maybe the fact that most of the indices and stock prices are back or above their November 8 levels, hides the pain the stock market had to endure. Within weeks of demonetisation, the benchmark had corrected nearly 7 per cent, while the BSE 500 index had dropped more than 10 per cent. Several stocks in the consumption focused sectors like real estate, FMCG, MFI, and cement had dropped between 20 per cent and 50 per cent.



The declines were on fears that the cash crunch due to demonetisation would hurt the cash-dependent economy in the short run.



Most analysts were unanimous in their view that demonetisation measure would hurt consumption in the short term and have a negative impact on the economy. Some, however, had seen the move as a “near-term pain but long-term gain.”



Economist had predicted that the direct negative impact of demonetisation would be felt on the so-called informal economy, which deals largely in cash. However, given its overlap with the formal economy, it effect would be widespread.



Samie Modak