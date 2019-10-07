JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
Global cues and stock-specific action will be the key factors giving direction to the markets today.

Equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares edged higher on Monday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.29 per cent, while Australian shares were up 0.48 per cent.

In commodities, brent crude dipped 0.5 per cent to $58.08 a barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh