- Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund: Large cap show boosts returns
- I-Pru Life and ICICI Lombard: Story of two contrasting subsidiaries
- Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1 trillion in m-cap last week
- FPIs pull out Rs 3,000 crore from equities in 3 trading sessions of October
- Markets may witness range-bound trade, to be guided by Infy, TCS earnings
- Govt raises Rs 4,368 crore through Bharat-22 exchange traded fund
- IPO filings down 45% until September as weakness in market takes toll
- Sensex falls 434 points, Nifty slips below 11,200 as RBI cuts GDP forecast
- Lower domestic growth worrisome for markets, RBI rate cut fails to cheer
- Bharat-22 ETF gets Rs 23,500-cr bids, govt to retain extra Rs 4,368 cr
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global cues and stock-specific action will be the key factors giving direction to the markets today.
Equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra.
Equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares edged higher on Monday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.29 per cent, while Australian shares were up 0.48 per cent.
In commodities, brent crude dipped 0.5 per cent to $58.08 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More