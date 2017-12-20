JUST IN
6 stocks that are trading 2,000 times above their face value

Maruti, MRF, TCS and Eicher Motors among the top names.

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

MRF - the most expensive stock in terms of share price in India - is currently trading nearly 6,915 times its face value of Rs 10 per share at Rs 48,781 levels at the bourses.

Besides MRF, five stocks – Eicher Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Page Industries, Britannia Industries and Honeywell Automation - are trading at over 2,000 times their respective face values.

Maruti Suzuki India that hit a record high of Rs 10,000 on the BSE in intra-day trade is quoting at 1,975 times its face value. Over the past one week, the stock has rallied 10% and crossed Rs 3-lakh crore in market-capitalisation in early morning deals on Wednesday.

Here is the complete list:
Company 30-12-16 Latest % chg FV* Times#
MRF 48781 69151 41.8 10 6915
Eicher Motors 21812 30388 39.3 10 3039
TCS 2362 2577 9.1 1 2577
Page Industries 13723 24800 80.7 10 2480
Britannia Inds. 2882 4732 64.2 2 2366
Honeywell Auto 8986 20641 129.7 10 2064
Bosch 20999 19982 -4.8 10 1998
Maruti Suzuki 5323 9874 85.5 5 1975
Orissa Minerals 2112 1952 -7.6 1 1952
CRISIL 2211 1859 -15.9 1 1859
Hero Motocorp 3045 3786 24.4 2 1893
Shree Cement 14725 17720 20.3 10 1772
3M India 11155 16225 45.4 10 1623
Dalmia Bhar. 1356 3246 139.4 2 1623
WABCO India 5211 7207 38.3 5 1441
Piramal Enterp. 1621 2868 76.9 2 1434
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 522 1438 175.3 1 1438
Hind. Unilever 826 1360 64.6 1 1360
Emami 956 1331 39.2 1 1331
Tide Water Oil 5567 6602 18.6 5 1320
Avanti Feeds 491 2586 426.7 2 1293
Balkrishna Inds 1102 2524 129.1 2 1262
Asian Paints 891 1140 27.8 1 1140
Alkem Lab 1627 2155 32.5 2 1077
United Breweries 782 1080 38.2 1 1080
Colgate-Palm. 906 1080 19.3 1 1080
Bajaj Finserv 2894 5315 83.7 5 1063
Sundaram Clayton 2956 5365 81.5 5 1073
L & T Infotech 680 1032 51.9 1 1032
Borosil Glass 674 1010 49.8 1 1010
           
*FV: Face value; Times: stock trading over face value
Latest : Lastest price on BSE in Rs at 01:20 PM.

 
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 14:01 IST

