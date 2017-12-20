6 stocks that are trading 2,000 times above their face value

-
-
Here is the complete list:
|Company
|30-12-16
|Latest
|% chg
|FV*
|Times#
|MRF
|48781
|69151
|41.8
|10
|6915
|Eicher Motors
|21812
|30388
|39.3
|10
|3039
|TCS
|2362
|2577
|9.1
|1
|2577
|Page Industries
|13723
|24800
|80.7
|10
|2480
|Britannia Inds.
|2882
|4732
|64.2
|2
|2366
|Honeywell Auto
|8986
|20641
|129.7
|10
|2064
|Bosch
|20999
|19982
|-4.8
|10
|1998
|Maruti Suzuki
|5323
|9874
|85.5
|5
|1975
|Orissa Minerals
|2112
|1952
|-7.6
|1
|1952
|CRISIL
|2211
|1859
|-15.9
|1
|1859
|Hero Motocorp
|3045
|3786
|24.4
|2
|1893
|Shree Cement
|14725
|17720
|20.3
|10
|1772
|3M India
|11155
|16225
|45.4
|10
|1623
|Dalmia Bhar.
|1356
|3246
|139.4
|2
|1623
|WABCO India
|5211
|7207
|38.3
|5
|1441
|Piramal Enterp.
|1621
|2868
|76.9
|2
|1434
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|522
|1438
|175.3
|1
|1438
|Hind. Unilever
|826
|1360
|64.6
|1
|1360
|Emami
|956
|1331
|39.2
|1
|1331
|Tide Water Oil
|5567
|6602
|18.6
|5
|1320
|Avanti Feeds
|491
|2586
|426.7
|2
|1293
|Balkrishna Inds
|1102
|2524
|129.1
|2
|1262
|Asian Paints
|891
|1140
|27.8
|1
|1140
|Alkem Lab
|1627
|2155
|32.5
|2
|1077
|United Breweries
|782
|1080
|38.2
|1
|1080
|Colgate-Palm.
|906
|1080
|19.3
|1
|1080
|Bajaj Finserv
|2894
|5315
|83.7
|5
|1063
|Sundaram Clayton
|2956
|5365
|81.5
|5
|1073
|L & T Infotech
|680
|1032
|51.9
|1
|1032
|Borosil Glass
|674
|1010
|49.8
|1
|1010
|*FV: Face value; Times: stock trading over face value
|Latest : Lastest price on BSE in Rs at 01:20 PM.
