60 stocks hit new high; Coffee Day, Infinite Computer soar 20%

About 60 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hit their respective new highs with Coffee Day Enterprises, Infinite Computer Solutions (India), Subros and Quick Heal Technologies have rallied 20% each on BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday. CESC, Eveready Industries, Godrej Properties, Hexaware Technologies, LT Foods, NIIT Technologies, PC Jeweller, VST Tillers Tractors and Thermax too hit all-time highs today. Infinite Computer Solutions (India) was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 335, also its record high on BSE, after the IT consulting & software firm said that the company’s board will meet on January 12, 2018 to consider the proposal of voluntary delisting. “The Company has received a letter dated January 08, 2018 from Mr. Sanjay Govil, promoter representing the promoter & promoter group of our company, expressing their intent to give an offer to the public shareholders of the company to acquire entire 8.34 million equity shares of the company held by public shareholders (representing 25.02% of the paid up equity capital of the Company),” Infinite Computer Solutions (India) said in a regulatory filing. The stock of the company listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE. Currently, Sanjay Govil, along with M C Data Systems Private Limited, IT Thinkers LLC, Mahiavik LLC & Infinite Technologies LLC collectively holds 25 million equity shares representing 74.98% of the paid up equity capital of the Company and are classified as Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company in all regulatory filings, it added. “The delisting of the company will enable the promoter and promoter group company to obtain full ownership of the company, which will in turn provide enhanced operational flexibility to support the company’s business. It will also provide an exit opportunity to the public shareholders of the company,” Infinite Computer Solutions (India) said. Subros too surged 20% to Rs 438 in intra-day trade. The stock of auto ancillary company soared 39% in past three trading sessions after the company announced that it has started supply of blower for trucks to its customers include Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland from 1st January, 2018 as per schedule. During the past year, Subros has intimated its investors and stakeholders about the impact of notification(s) issued by the Ministry of State for Road Transport and Highways about introduction of Blower in Truck application for N2 (3.5 to 12 tonnes) and N3 (above 12 tonnes) category trucks, the company said in a regulatory filing. Subros has tied up with Ashok Leyland, Swaraj Mazda Isuzu, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and Tata Motors for the businesses, it added. While majority of the customers have opted for Blower application in truck as per the notification but few customers have chosen for air-conditioning fitment as an optional action, the company said. SEIDE
COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE ALICON CAST. 736.00 763.00 722.35 28-Dec-17 ALLCARGO LOGIST. 223.70 228.80 227.65 08-Jan-18 APOLLO TYRES 285.60 288.65 288.30 07-Aug-17 ARVIND SMARTSP. 212.85 219.00 207.80 28-Dec-17 ASIAN GRANITO 591.00 601.00 599.00 08-Jan-18 ASTRAL POLY 847.70 870.00 856.95 18-Dec-17 ATUL 2913.40 2936.20 2908.95 04-Jan-18 BLS INTERNAT. 282.00 283.55 282.95 21-Sep-17 BOMBAY BURMAH 1770.00 1805.00 1756.45 29-Dec-17 CENTURY PLY. 349.30 354.90 354.20 01-Jan-18 CENTURY TEXTILES 1450.40 1471.85 1454.55 05-Jan-18 CESC 1121.55 1134.45 1133.70 08-Jan-18 COFFEE DAY ENTER 324.65 324.65 318.00 02-Nov-15 DEEPAK NITRITE 272.25 294.85 288.70 08-Jan-18 EVEREADY INDS. 445.20 465.00 462.00 21-Dec-17 EVEREST INDS. 620.00 635.00 627.55 05-Jan-18 GANESHA ECOSPHE. 437.65 441.00 439.85 05-Jan-18 GOCL CORPN. 670.00 672.00 614.00 28-Dec-17 GODAWARI POWER 447.15 452.80 431.25 08-Jan-18 GODREJ PROPERT. 787.55 796.60 747.00 01-Dec-17 GUJ ALKALIES 854.05 859.95 819.30 08-Jan-18 GUJ. AMBUJA EXP 232.00 240.00 237.00 08-Jan-18 HBL POWER SYSTEM 73.80 76.40 76.40 01-Jan-18 HEXAWARE TECH. 360.90 368.75 365.10 08-Jan-18 HIMADRI SPECIALT 187.70 193.45 185.85 08-Jan-18 HIMATSING. 419.15 444.35 410.15 08-Jan-18 HINDUJA GLOBAL 971.20 977.65 945.00 14-Dec-17 INFINITE COMP 334.70 334.70 320.01 13-Apr-15 INOX LEISURE 295.25 309.20 305.85 28-Apr-17 KALPATARU POWER 507.00 519.80 502.10 05-Jan-18 KANORIA CHEM. 108.00 109.35 108.70 29-Nov-17 L T FOODS 105.10 109.90 109.90 08-Jan-18 MANGALAM CEMENT 404.85 418.90 418.00 08-Jan-18 MAYUR UNIQUOTE 525.50 543.00 542.00 08-Jan-18 MOTIL. OSWAL. FIN. 1540.90 1585.00 1585.00 05-Jan-18 MUNJAL SHOWA 304.00 312.00 310.00 08-Jan-18 MUSIC BROADCAST 444.20 458.00 420.00 17-Mar-17 N R AGARWAL INDS 482.00 500.00 496.75 08-Jan-18 NIIT TECH. 688.45 710.15 703.00 08-Jan-18 ORIENT PAPER 168.50 174.95 174.90 08-Jan-18 ORIENT REFRAC. 179.35 186.80 184.55 08-Jan-18 P I INDS. 1026.45 1035.00 1003.70 20-Dec-17 PC JEWELLER 532.25 539.35 505.20 08-Jan-18 PHILLIPS CARBON 1437.60 1594.90 1528.35 08-Jan-18 POLYPLEX CORPN 595.00 599.40 590.00 08-Jan-18 PRESTIGE ESTATES 335.00 354.55 352.60 05-Jan-18 QUICK HEAL 377.00 383.30 332.45 27-Dec-17 RAIN INDUSTRIES 460.05 475.50 463.30 08-Jan-18 RAYMOND 1128.00 1141.00 1128.95 08-Jan-18 SESHASAYEE PAPER 1011.80 1046.50 975.00 08-Jan-18 SH. PUSHKAR CHEM. 332.80 334.00 309.40 03-Jan-18 SOLAR INDS. 1178.60 1232.15 1225.00 22-Nov-17 SOUTH IND. BANK 33.30 34.75 34.00 08-Jan-18 SUBROS 433.05 438.10 395.10 08-Jan-18 TEJAS NETWORKS 448.05 472.20 448.50 05-Jan-18 THERMAX 1328.20 1375.00 1315.00 11-Mar-15 THIRUMALAI CHEM. 2357.10 2437.00 2375.00 08-Jan-18 TIME TECHNOPLAST 225.35 232.60 224.95 20-Dec-17 V-MART RETAIL 1684.45 1750.00 1649.30 04-Jan-18 VST TILL. TRACT. 2700.00 2723.85 2700.00 08-Jan-18
