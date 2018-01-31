60 stocks that doubled your money since Budget 2017; HEG up 1500%

As the prepare for Budget 2018, as many as 60 stocks from BSE 500 have doubled investor’s money since the presentation of the last budget on February 1, 2017. Limited tops this list with a stellar rise of over 1,500%, followed by that appreciated 1137%. Rain Industries, Venky’s India, Bombay Dyeing, Dilip Buildcon, Vakrangee, NIIT Technologies, and Escorts are some of the other stocks that have gained over 100% during this period, ACE Equity data show. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained around 30%. Also Read: Hedging gets pricey for sky-high Indian stocks before Budget 2018 On the other hand, Industries, Indo Count Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Siti Networks, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and are some of the top losers that have slipped between 25 – 72%, data show. Given the sharp pre-budget rally this time around, most analysts now remain cautious and suggest investors put in fresh money post the event. Also Read: Ahead of Budget 2018 mixed performance for rail-related stocks “For the current year, have been rising (first in Oct 2017 and then in Jan 2018) without any significant corrections. Further Market volatility in the pre-budget period has been the lowest as compared to the past 10 budgets. Hence possibility of a large up move post the Budget seems less likely,” says a note from HDFC Securities.

Company Price (Rs) on Jan 30, 2018 Change since Jan 31, 2017 (%) Ltd. 2860.45 1507.0 Ltd. 250.65 1137.8 Graphite India Ltd. 794.80 712.7 Ltd. 395.65 495.4 VenkyS (India) Ltd. 2714.30 434.0 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. 1269.50 392.7 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. 178.15 323.7 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 231.15 320.7 Avanti Feeds Ltd. 2271.65 304.6 Dilip Buildcon Ltd. 919.50 286.7 Minda Industries Ltd. 1235.45 253.6 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. 268.35 235.2 Sunteck Realty Ltd. 406.95 234.0 Adani Transmission Ltd. 209.10 230.1 Radico Khaitan Ltd. 362.85 222.5 Vakrangee Ltd. 456.65 199.5 Sterlite Technologies Ltd. 364.80 192.2 Future Consumer Ltd. 65.40 190.7 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. 216.35 186.7 V-Mart Retail Ltd. 1542.30 186.5 Delta Corp Ltd. 353.50 183.9 KEI Industries Ltd. 385.45 180.8 PC Jeweller Ltd. 520.85 173.5 Nocil Ltd. 200.40 168.3 Jindal Saw Ltd. 153.55 165.2 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. 289.70 162.9 Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd. 411.65 161.6 VIP Industries Ltd. 337.20 159.4 Deepak Nitrite Ltd. 276.00 157.0 Tata Metaliks Ltd. 904.35 150.9 Jai Corp Ltd. 172.75 146.4 Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. 2139.10 144.0 Titan Company Ltd. 884.55 143.8 Godrej Properties Ltd. 805.35 143.0 Adani Enterprises Ltd. 211.60 142.2 Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. 1429.35 139.1 Meghmani Organics Ltd. 106.20 137.8 KEC International Ltd. 352.00 137.6 JM Financial Ltd. 161.50 135.9 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. 303.85 135.5 Jindal Stainless Ltd. 111.65 133.8 Escorts Ltd. 833.20 129.5 Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. 381.80 128.3 DCM Shriram Ltd. 581.95 120.1 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. 1232.15 119.0 Raymond Ltd. 1078.05 117.0 Sobha Ltd. 562.35 116.3 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. 2253.40 114.9 Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. 29.60 113.3 Time Technoplast Ltd. 187.05 112.1 NIIT Technologies Ltd. 859.00 109.7 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. 588.10 106.7 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. 496.20 106.3 Balkrishna Industries Ltd. 1157.00 106.0 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. 74.60 105.8 Centrum Capital Ltd. 71.40 104.9 Welspun Corp Ltd. 168.85 102.8 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. 762.40 102.7 Ltd. 778.70 101.8 EIH Ltd. 198.45 101.1 Adding: “While optically the FM will deliver what the masses and classes want (and hence no immediate disappointment), a lot will depend on the way the Government revenues and interest rates pan out in H1FY18.”

Data Source:AceEquity

