Arvind falls 11% on disappointing September quarter results





“The fall in Ebitda during the quarter was primarily due to revenue challenges in domestic market and higher cotton prices on year on year basis,” said in a statement.



The company’s net profit declined by 14% to Rs 62 crore in Q2FY18 against Rs 71 crore in a year ago quarter. The consolidated revenue grew 13% at Rs 2,628 crore over the previous year quarter despite a challenging market due to Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation, it added.



Going forward, the company expects transitionary impact of GST to settle down and expect revenue growth to return to normalcy.



The name of the Anveshan shall stand changed to The Anup Engineering on the scheme becoming effective, it added.

Shareholders of will be entitled for 1 equity share of Fashions for every 5 shares held by them. While, the shareholder will get 1 equity share of Anup Engineering for 27 shares held by them.



At 03:20 PM; the stock was trading 9% lower at Rs 414 on the BSE, as compared to 0.42% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than five-fold with a combined 15.69 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.