Bharti Infratel hits 52-week low on disappointing Q4 results

hit 52-week low of Rs 316, down 3.6% on the BSE in intra-day trade after tower company reported a lower than expected 2% year on year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 6.06 billion in March quarter (Q4FY18).

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs 6.77 billion for the quarter.

Revenue of the company during the quarter under review grew 4% at Rs 36.62 billion against Rs 35.20 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin declined to 43.8% from 45% in previous year quarter.

“Due to loss of 22,134 co-locations during the year on account of five operators ceasing to continue either on account of shutting down operations or merging with others, the financial results for the quarter showed lower growth rates on a Y-o-Y basis,” said in a media release.

However, the company believe that with rapidly growing data demand which would require large network rollouts, it are poised for a strong potential in the coming years.

At 11:27 am; the stock was trading 1% lower at Rs 324 on the BSE, as compared to 0.37% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 2.02 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.