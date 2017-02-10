BSE to hold mock trading on Saturday from disaster recovery site

Leading bourse will conduct a mock trading session from its disaster recovery site on Saturday to test system performance.

In three separate circulars, the exchange said it will conduct a mock trading session from its disaster recovery site in currency derivatives, equity and equity derivatives segment on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

According to the (Sebi) guidelines, the exchanges are required to conduct mock as well as live trading from their recovery sites to check the robustness of the set-up.

Trading members using third-party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading applications during mock trading sessions for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), said.

"Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities," it added.

The session will be conducted from its disaster recovery site in