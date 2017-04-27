Consumers can now buy 'digital gold' using Paytm, for as low as Re 1

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, online payment platform on Thursday announced its collaboration with India's only Internationally Accredited Refinery MMTC-PAMP to launch Digital Gold, enabling Indians to buy, store and sell pure instantly.

users can now purchase online and store it in MMTC-PAMP's highly secure vaults free of charge. They can also request for their to be delivered at their home in the form of minted coins or sell it back online instantly.

With Paytm's Digital Gold, customers can buy 24K 999.9 from MMTC-PAMP instantly and store it in the country's most secure, 100 percent insured vaults at no additional charge. Consumers can buy for as little as Rs. one, thus democratising access to a wider set of customers as it will make investing in more affordable.

" is the preferred form of investment for Indians, and we are making it easier for our users to invest in digitally. With this product, our customers can buy and sell international quality at market-linked prices instantly. The goal is to offer complete flexibility in deciding the amount they want to invest, and enable consumers to develop habit of saving regularly in for long-term wealth creation," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO -

"As India's first and only internationally accredited and silver refinery, we are proud to be placing India in its deserved leadership position in the global bullion market. Our partnership with provides every Indian access to high quality, 24k 999.9 pure in a convenient and transparent manner," added Mehdi Barkhordar, Chairman at MMTC-PAMP India Pvt Ltd.

Indians currently hold more than 24,000 tonnes of worth $900 billion as per the World Council estimates. Indian households bought more in 2016 than any other financial asset despite the challenges of buying pure and storing it.