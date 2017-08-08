Dilip Buildcon, Edelweiss Financial, Mahanagar Gas hit new highs

(DBL), Services, (MGL) and Hindustan Unilever are 25 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit their respective record highs on the BSE in otherwise weak market.The stock of DBL, engaged in roads & highways constructions business, surged 10% to Rs 594 on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes. The company will announce its April-June (Q1FY18) quarter results on Friday, August 11, 2017.Thus far in the month of August, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 18% as compared to 1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

DBL delivered stellar performance in January-March (Q4FY17) quarter with net profit growth at 227% year-on-year (YoY), led by a pickup in execution, lower interest growth and high early completion bonus of Rs 80 crore.Services rallies 9% to Rs 250, extending its 7% gain in past four trading sessions, after reported a healthy set of numbers for Q1FY18. The company reported 41% YoY jump in net profit at Rs 196 crore in June quarter. It had profit of Rs 140 crore in the same quarter year ago.The asset quality of the overall credit book continued to remain under control with gross non-performing loans (NPLs) at 1.71% and Net NPLs at 0.61% during the quarter under review. Gross NPLs and net NPLs stood at 1.59% and 0.6%, respectively, at the end of March quarter.MGL was up nearly 2% at Rs 1,058 in intra-day trade ahead of its June quarter results tomorrow.“MGL is expected to report healthy quarter in Q4 as soft spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and appreciating INR will support earnings. Also, compressed natural gas (CNG) demand is likely to recover from Q4 levels which were impacted by demonetization,” Prabhudas Lilladher said in result preview.According to Edelweiss Securities, MGL will report robust Q1 with profit after tax at Rs 110 crore, up 9% QoQ, 16% YoY. We expect a 3% QoQ CNG volume growth with demonetisation headwinds behind, while EBITDA margin is expected to be flat.Vinati Organics has moved higher by 4% to Rs 1,122 after the company said that its board will meet on August 11, to consider a proposal for buyback of the company’s equity shares.