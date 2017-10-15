Earnings growth will need to pick up to attract foreign flows: Eleswarapu

Given the strong growth in Asia and easy monetary stance taken by central banks other than the US Federal Reserve (US Fed), overseas investors will soon start re-investing in risky assets, says ABHIRAM ELESWARAPU, head of equity research, BNP Paribas Securities India. In an interview to Samie Modak, he says expectations are on the higher side for India. If growth doesn’t pick up, then there are chances of more downgrades. Edited excerpts: How is the Indian market placed relative to other regional peers? From a fundamental standpoint, in India we have seen ...