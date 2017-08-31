FII selling in August breaks winning streak of EMs

The foreign fund selling has put breaks on rally in (EMs) during August. The foreign funds have pulled out close to $4 billion from the EMs during the August impacting the performance of benchmarks. While Indian fell two per cent in dollar terms, South Korean shed 2.3 per cent during the month. Other EMs like Indonesia and Mexico have yielded flat returns during the month.

This slowdown in the EM market movement comes after the EM index, a gauge of the performance of 24 developing nations decisively outperformed the World, an index dominated by the developed for the first time in more than five years.

The pullout by foreign funds comes in wake of escalating geopolitical tensions. During August, both US and South Korea got engaged in a diplomatic deadlock with North Korea. The tensions simmered to the extent that investors feared a full-blown war.

Amid these concerns, FIIs reduced their risk appetite and chased safer investments like US bonds. Further, the recent rally across the EMs led to a significant surge in the valuations of these forcing foreign funds to reevaluate their strategies.

"August has been a bad month for EMs. FIIs took money off the table from EMs as simmering tensions between North Korea and US led to reduced their risk appetite. On the other hand, the valuations of several EMs also looked expensive. Further, the growth in earnings and other economic fronts has not been great across EMs. All these factors led to the sell-off," said Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital.

However, market experts say the party of EM equities is far from over. With the gradual recovery in the US economy along with superior market performance is expected to keep FIIs attracted to EMs. While Mexican are up more than 30 per cent year-to-date(y-t-d), India, South Korea and Taiwan are up more than twenty per cent each in dollar terms.

"The performance of U.S. equities has been very good and now people are starting to think it's time to diversify and they have been underweight For the last many years, the world's engine of economic growth hasn't been in developed markets, it's been in emerging markets," said Mark Mobius, executive chairman, Templeton Group.

He added that the performance of would be the key for the EMs as any derailment of its structural adjustment process could have implications on investor sentiment.

FIIs have been a key driving factor for the EMs this year. About $60 billion have flown into most major EMs this year, fuelling gains in their stock prices and currency.

According to experts, one of the key headwinds for the EMs going forward could be disappointing growth numbers including corporate earnings, (GDP). They say the impressive portfolio flows into EMs in the last few months was in anticipation of better growth. As demand in the US gradually picks-up, export driven economies like South Korea, Taiwan and Brazil are expected to do well.

On the other hand, India is expected to benefit from stability in the broader economy along with liquidity rush in the The steady demand for equities from domestic investors is also providing buoyancy to the Indian shares.

Also, any Decrease in the weight of South Korea could be a huge asset for the Indian markets, analysts say. All the major global funds are currently overweight on South Korea. However, the weightage of South Korea in these funds could come down in the coming months due to increased risk of war with North Korea and expensive valuations. They say many of the blue-chip South Korean stocks are trading as much as three standard deviations above their long terms average valuations.