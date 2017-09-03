GDP data, Cabinet rejig to steer markets next week: Experts

this week will weigh in on August services sector data and largely look up to global trends for direction, say experts.



Investors will also digest the announced on Sunday, they added.



"On the domestic scene, we feel the lower-than-expected April-June data, in an economy which is already witnessing low corporate earnings, would carry a negative overhang. In addition... The would also have a bearing on the in the week ahead," said Arun Gopalan, Head, Research and Funds, Wealth Management, Systematix Shares and Stocks.PMI data for the services sector for August is due on Tuesday, which would dictate market sentiment, analysts said."While a lot of economic numbers will be thrown at the this week, they are unlikely to stop the from moving ahead. The chief among them is the ECB meeting," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities."Any positive development in the global market and prolonged buying from domestic mutual funds and DIIs will keep a positive vibe in the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.may on Monday react to the US jobs data which came out on Friday.Over the last week, both the Sensex and the Nifty surged 296.17 points, or 0.93 per cent, and 117.35 points, or 1.19 per cent, respectively.