GNA Axles falls 6% after 10% equity changed hand via multiple block deals

GNA Axles falls 6% after block deals

GNA Axles dipped 6% to Rs 384 on the BSE in intra-day trade after nearly 10% of total equity of auto ancillary Company changed hands on the counter via multiple block deals.

Till 10:11 AM; around 2.16 million equity shares representing 10% of total equity of GNA Axles were traded on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and the sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Earlier on November 23, Rachhpall Singh and Gursaran Singh had collectively sold 100,000 shares of GNA Axles on the BSE through open market sale, the company said in a regulatory filing.
First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 10:18 IST

