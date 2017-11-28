Govt transfers NCL India shares worth Rs 39 cr to Bharat 22 ETF

The has transferred Rs 39 crore worth of NLC to 22 ETF, says a regulatory filing.



"Ministry of Coal... on behalf of the President of has transferred 39,74,665 equity to ' 22 ETF' at a value of Rs 39,39,98,737 which is 0.26 per cent of total equity share capital of the company," NLC said in a filing to



After the transfer, the shareholding of the President is 128,46,03,208 shares, which is 84.04 per cent of equity of the company, the filing said.On November 20, the raised Rs 14,500 crore through the sale of blue-chip of PSUs via its newest exchange traded fund (ETF), Bharat-22, which received bids of about Rs 32,000 crore, a record.With this, the has raised Rs 52,500 crore in the current financial year through PSU disinvestment, including from listing of PSU companies.The had launched the Bharat-22 ETF in August and had planned to raise Rs 8,000 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription. The first tranche of the new fund offer opened for retail investors on November 15 and closed on November 17.The ICICI Prudential MF-managed 22 ETF's new fund offer (NFO) has a size of over Rs 8,000 crore.