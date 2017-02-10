India-focused funds see outflows of $2.5 billion in 2016

The year 2016 was the year of outflows for India-focused and exchange traded funds (ETFs). After witnessing robust inflows of $2.5 billion in 2014 and $4.3 billion in 2015, the category saw net outflows of $2.5 billion in 2016.

Except for the September quarter (net inflows of $196 million), all other quarters witnessed net outflows, data from shows. December saw India-focused and posting net outflows of $439 million.

Funds that saw the most inflows during the year included ($1,024 million), India ($259 million), ($184 million), ($158 million) and ($80 million). saw the biggest outflow in 2016 to the tune of $870 million. Other big outflows were in seen in funds ($439 million), ($336 million) and ($264 million).

Six of the 10 largest funds in this category have given negative returns in 2016, with I Acc EUR emerging the top performer with returns of 3.1 per cent.

SBI Resurgent India Opportunities Fund, with assets of $4 million, was the top performing fund in this category clocking returns of 25.1 per cent, outperforming both the MSCI India USD Index (down 1.4 per cent) and the category average (down 0.1 per cent) by a huge margin. While the fund was a large-cap fund until some time ago, since 2013 the portfolio's allocation to mid/small-cap stocks has increased consistently.

Mirae Asset India Mid-Small Focus, a diversified equity fund with a focus on investing predominantly in small/mid-cap stocks in India, was the third-best-performing fund over a one-year period, with gains of 10.4 per cent.

In 2016, higher amounts of investment moved out of India-focused offshore equity funds compared with India-focused offshore ETFs, indicating that long-term investors still have reservations towards investing in Indian equities, according to As of December 2016, India-focused offshore equity funds witnessed net outflows of $1.8 billion against net outflows of $0.7 billion from India-focused offshore

An offshore India fund is one that is not domiciled in India but invests primarily in Indian equity

The December quarter, during which the BSE Sensex shed 4.4 per cent, saw outflows in India-focused and ETFs, with assets of these funds dipping 8.5 per cent to $40.8 billion from $44.4 billion in the previous quarter. The category registered a loss of 9.2 per cent (in USD terms) during the quarter, underperforming MSCI India, which dipped 8 per cent.

In terms of outflows for the quarter, offshore witnessed net outflows of $424 million, whereas registered net outflows of about $15 million. At the end of December, these funds constituted about 24 per cent of the total assets in Indian equity

According to Morningstar India, the surge in US dollar against the rupee following the unexpected win of Donald Trump as US President, a rate hike by the Fed as well as the delay in the revival of domestic economy and uncertainty over the impact of demonetisation on the economic growth rate, prompted foreign investors to adopt a cautious approach and pull money out of emerging including India.