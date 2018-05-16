Indiabulls Real Estate surges 9% as board mulls share buyback

-
ALSO READ
After 37% jump in FY18, analysts turn cautious on real estate sector
Indiabulls Real Estate extends gains on acquisition of commercial building
Unichem Labs falls 9% as stock trades ex-share buyback
Sobha hits 52-week high; zooms 61% post closure of buyback offer
Indiabulls Group shares in focus; Indiabulls Ventures zooms 37% in two days
-
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018, to consider, inter alia, the proposal of Buy-back of equity shares of the Company,” Indiabulls Real Estate said in a BSE filing on Tuesday after market hours.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).
In past three months, Indiabulls Real Estate had underperformed the market by falling 18% as compared to 4% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till yesterday. In past one year, the stock was up 7% against 17% rally in the benchmark index.
At 10:33 am; Indiabulls Real Estate was up 8% at Rs 201, against 0.66% decline in the Sensex. A combined 8.61 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU